Trending
Movies
July 29, 2025 / 4:06 PM

San Sebastian Film Fest lineup includes Angelina Jolie fashion drama

By Ben Hooper
Share with X
Angelina Jolie stars in director Alice Winocour's "Couture," a drama about the fashion world. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
1 of 4 | Angelina Jolie stars in director Alice Winocour's "Couture," a drama about the fashion world. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- The 73rd annual San Sebastián International Film Festival in Spain announced its competition lineup, including Couture, a fashion drama starring Angelina Jolie and Louis Garrel.

The film festival, scheduled for Sept. 19 to 27, announced the Official Selection competition lineup will include director Arnaud Desplechin's Deux Pianos, Kentaro Hirase and Yutaro Seki's SAI, Agnieszka Holland's Franz, Milagros Mumenthaler's Las Corrientes and Alice Winocour's Couture.

The films will join the previously-announced competitors from Spain: Maspalomas, by Jose Mari Goenaga and Aitor Arregi; Historias del buen valle, by José Luis Guerin; Los Tigres, by Alberto Rodríguez and Los domingos, by Alauda Ruiz de Azúa.

More films in the competition lineup are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Deux Pianos, or Two Pianos, tells the story of a virtuoso pianist who returns to his hometown of Lyon, France, after a long absence.

SAI stars Teruyuki Kagawa as a mysterious man who assumes different identities as he weaves through the lives of multiple people.

Franz is based on the real-life story of writer Franz Kafka.

Las Corrientes, or The Currents, stars Isabel Aimé González Sola as a woman whose past unexpectedly comes back to haunt her.

Couture is a drama set in the fashion world, starring Jolie and Garrel.

Angelina Jolie turns 50: a look back

Cast member Angelina Jolie arrives at the premiere of the box office hit "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," in Los Angeles on June 7, 2005. Jolie met future partner Brad Pitt on the set of the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Matthew McConaughey attempts rescue in 'Lost Bus' trailer
Movies // 2 minutes ago
Matthew McConaughey attempts rescue in 'Lost Bus' trailer
July 29 (UPI) -- Matthew McConaughey plays a bus driver attempting to rescue a teacher and her class of 23 students in the Apple TV+ film "The Lost Bus," which premieres Oct. 3.
'Eternity' trailer finds Elizabeth Olsen in afterlife love triangle
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Eternity' trailer finds Elizabeth Olsen in afterlife love triangle
July 29 (UPI) -- Elizabeth Olsen finds herself in an afterlife love triangle with her two dead husbands in the film "Eternity," also starring Miles Teller and Callum Turner.
Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson attend 'Naked Gun' premiere
Movies // 6 hours ago
Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson attend 'Naked Gun' premiere
July 29 (UPI) -- "Naked Gun" stars Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson were among the cast members to attend the film's New York premiere Monday ahead of its release in theaters.
Lindsay Lohan plays guitar with Pink Slip in 'Freakier Friday'
Movies // 6 hours ago
Lindsay Lohan plays guitar with Pink Slip in 'Freakier Friday'
July 29 (UPI) -- Lindsay Lohan said she performs a more complicated guitar solo when Pink Slip reunites in "Freakier Friday." The actress teased the sequel on "Tonight."
Grande to star with De Niro, Stiller in 'Fockers' sequel
Movies // 1 day ago
Grande to star with De Niro, Stiller in 'Fockers' sequel
July 28 (UPI) -- Universal announced "Focker-in-Law," a new film in the "Meet the Parents" franchise, will release in theaters Nov. 25, 2026. Ariana Grande is confirmed to star.
'Der Tiger' anti-war film to screen in German theaters
Movies // 1 day ago
'Der Tiger' anti-war film to screen in German theaters
July 28 (UPI) -- Amazon MGM Studios is previewing "Der Tiger," a German anti-war film with a limited theater run beginning Sept. 18 and streaming on Prime Video this year.
Na'vi prepare for war in 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Na'vi prepare for war in 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' trailer
July 28 (UPI) -- The first trailer for "Avatar: Fire and Ash," the third entry in James Cameron's film series, offered a look at a new tribe of Na'vi called the Ash People.
'Heartstopper' movie wraps filming, will premiere in 2026
Movies // 1 day ago
'Heartstopper' movie wraps filming, will premiere in 2026
July 28 (UPI) -- "Heartstopper: Forever" has officially finished filming, Netflix announced Monday. The film stars Kit Connor and Joe Locke as high school sweethearts.
Eddie Murphy, Keke Palmer, Pete Davidson attend 'Pickup' premiere
Movies // 1 day ago
Eddie Murphy, Keke Palmer, Pete Davidson attend 'Pickup' premiere
July 28 (UPI) -- Eddie Murphy, Keke Palmer and Pete Davidson attended the premiere of their new action-comedy, "The Pickup," in LA Sunday. The film debuts on Prime Video Aug. 6.
Movie review: 'Together' drags despite Brie, Franco commitment
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Together' drags despite Brie, Franco commitment
July 25 (UPI) -- Alison Brie and Dave Franco commit to the intensity of "Together," in theaters Friday, but the film loses steam with the relationship drama and showy camera.

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Together' drags despite Brie, Franco commitment
Movie review: 'Together' drags despite Brie, Franco commitment
Famous birthdays for July 27: Alex Rodriguez, Winnie Harlow
Famous birthdays for July 27: Alex Rodriguez, Winnie Harlow
Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson attend 'Naked Gun' premiere
Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson attend 'Naked Gun' premiere
'Der Tiger' anti-war film to screen in German theaters
'Der Tiger' anti-war film to screen in German theaters
Famous birthdays for July 25: Iman, Meg Donnelly
Famous birthdays for July 25: Iman, Meg Donnelly

Follow Us