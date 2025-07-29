San Sebastian Film Fest lineup includes Angelina Jolie fashion drama

July 29 (UPI) -- The 73rd annual San Sebastián International Film Festival in Spain announced its competition lineup, including Couture, a fashion drama starring Angelina Jolie and Louis Garrel.

The film festival, scheduled for Sept. 19 to 27, announced the Official Selection competition lineup will include director Arnaud Desplechin's Deux Pianos, Kentaro Hirase and Yutaro Seki's SAI, Agnieszka Holland's Franz, Milagros Mumenthaler's Las Corrientes and Alice Winocour's Couture.

The films will join the previously-announced competitors from Spain: Maspalomas, by Jose Mari Goenaga and Aitor Arregi; Historias del buen valle, by José Luis Guerin; Los Tigres, by Alberto Rodríguez and Los domingos, by Alauda Ruiz de Azúa.

More films in the competition lineup are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Deux Pianos, or Two Pianos, tells the story of a virtuoso pianist who returns to his hometown of Lyon, France, after a long absence.

SAI stars Teruyuki Kagawa as a mysterious man who assumes different identities as he weaves through the lives of multiple people.

Franz is based on the real-life story of writer Franz Kafka.

Las Corrientes, or The Currents, stars Isabel Aimé González Sola as a woman whose past unexpectedly comes back to haunt her.

Couture is a drama set in the fashion world, starring Jolie and Garrel.

