July 29, 2025 / 10:04 AM

Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson attend 'Naked Gun' premiere

By Jessica Inman
Liam Neeson arrives on the red carpet for Paramount Pictures' "The Naked Gun" premiere on Monday in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 4 | Liam Neeson arrives on the red carpet for Paramount Pictures' "The Naked Gun" premiere on Monday in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

July 29 (UPI) -- Naked Gun stars Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson were among the cast members to attend the film's premiere Monday ahead of its arrival in theaters Friday.

The movie is a sequel to and reboot of the Naked Gun franchise starring the late Leslie Nielsen. The actor portrayed Frank Drebin in the original 1988 movie, as well as the 1991 and 1994 sequels.

Neeson plays Drebin's son, Det. Frank Drebin Jr., in the new film. The actor, 74, wore a gray suit to the premiere.

Anderson, 58, wore a deep blue gown with short, sheer black gloves and a silver broach.

Other cast members to attend the premiere included CCH Pounder, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Wilbur Fitzgerald and Brandon Moreno.

Paul Walter Hauser, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy, Eddie Yu and Danny Huston also star.

Akiva Schaffer directs.

Cast members Pamela Anderson (L) and Liam Neeson arrive on the red carpet for the premiere of "The Naked Gun" in New York City on July 28, 2025. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

