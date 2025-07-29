Trending
Lindsay Lohan plays guitar with Pink Slip in 'Freakier Friday'

By Jessica Inman
Lindsay Lohan poses with her CinemaCon Vanguard Award during the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards in April. She discussed the "Freaky Friday" sequel on "Tonight" Monday. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
1 of 5 | Lindsay Lohan poses with her CinemaCon Vanguard Award during the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards in April. She discussed the "Freaky Friday" sequel on "Tonight" Monday. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- Lindsay Lohan says she plays a more complicated guitar solo when Pink Slip reunites in the Freaky Friday sequel, due in theaters Aug. 8.

The actress, 39, discussed Freakier Friday when she stopped by The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday.

"I was excited because I started my lessons again, because I haven't played in a long time..." she said. "It was really fun. It's nice to kind of like have that experience of playing guitar and singing in the movie and acting. I haven't done that since I was young."

The original 2003 film saw Anna (Lohan) and her mother Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis) switch bodies. The movie features a memorable scene where Anna performs a guitar solo with her band Pink Slip.

"So Anna is older now," Lohan said of the sequel. "She has a teenage daughter, and she's fallen in love with a guy who also has a teenage daughter. The two girls are in school together, they don't really get along. Tess is still micromanaging Anna a bit, and there's a swap that happens, and everyone has to learn a lesson."

The actress also said the sequel has more physical comedy and more music.

Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishan, Rosalind Chao, Chad Michael Murray, Vanessa Bayer and Mark Harmon also star.

