A24 is previewing "Eternity" starring Elizabeth Olsen. Photo courtesy of A24

July 29 (UPI) -- Elizabeth Olsen finds herself in an afterlife love triangle with her two dead husbands in the new film Eternity.

In a trailer released Tuesday, viewers see Miles Teller's character wake up on a train only to realize, upon reaching the station, that he has died.

He quickly reunites with Olsen's character, Joan, who has also passed away. The pair seem relieved to have found one another before Joan's first love (Callum Turner) arrives on the scene.

"In an afterlife where souls have one week to decide where to spend eternity, Joan is faced with the impossible choice between the man she spent her life with and her first love, who died young and has waited decades for her to arrive," an official synopsis reads.

The film will arrive in theaters later this year, but a specific release date has not yet been announced.

John Early, Olga Merediz and Da'Vine Joy Randolph also star.

David Freyne directs from a script he wrote with Pat Cunnane.