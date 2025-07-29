Trending
July 29, 2025 / 12:37 PM

'Eternity' trailer finds Elizabeth Olsen in afterlife love triangle

By Jessica Inman
A24 is previewing "Eternity" starring Elizabeth Olsen. Photo courtesy of A24
1 of 4 | A24 is previewing "Eternity" starring Elizabeth Olsen. Photo courtesy of A24

July 29 (UPI) -- Elizabeth Olsen finds herself in an afterlife love triangle with her two dead husbands in the new film Eternity.

In a trailer released Tuesday, viewers see Miles Teller's character wake up on a train only to realize, upon reaching the station, that he has died.

He quickly reunites with Olsen's character, Joan, who has also passed away. The pair seem relieved to have found one another before Joan's first love (Callum Turner) arrives on the scene.

"In an afterlife where souls have one week to decide where to spend eternity, Joan is faced with the impossible choice between the man she spent her life with and her first love, who died young and has waited decades for her to arrive," an official synopsis reads.

The film will arrive in theaters later this year, but a specific release date has not yet been announced.

John Early, Olga Merediz and Da'Vine Joy Randolph also star.

David Freyne directs from a script he wrote with Pat Cunnane.

Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson attend 'Naked Gun' premiere
Movies // 2 hours ago
Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson attend 'Naked Gun' premiere
July 29 (UPI) -- "Naked Gun" stars Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson were among the cast members to attend the film's New York premiere Monday ahead of its release in theaters.
Lindsay Lohan plays guitar with Pink Slip in 'Freakier Friday'
Movies // 3 hours ago
Lindsay Lohan plays guitar with Pink Slip in 'Freakier Friday'
July 29 (UPI) -- Lindsay Lohan said she performs a more complicated guitar solo when Pink Slip reunites in "Freakier Friday." The actress teased the sequel on "Tonight."
Grande to star with De Niro, Stiller in 'Fockers' sequel
Movies // 22 hours ago
Grande to star with De Niro, Stiller in 'Fockers' sequel
July 28 (UPI) -- Universal announced "Focker-in-Law," a new film in the "Meet the Parents" franchise, will release in theaters Nov. 25, 2026. Ariana Grande is confirmed to star.
'Der Tiger' anti-war film to screen in German theaters
Movies // 23 hours ago
'Der Tiger' anti-war film to screen in German theaters
July 28 (UPI) -- Amazon MGM Studios is previewing "Der Tiger," a German anti-war film with a limited theater run beginning Sept. 18 and streaming on Prime Video this year.
Na'vi prepare for war in 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Na'vi prepare for war in 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' trailer
July 28 (UPI) -- The first trailer for "Avatar: Fire and Ash," the third entry in James Cameron's film series, offered a look at a new tribe of Na'vi called the Ash People.
'Heartstopper' movie wraps filming, will premiere in 2026
Movies // 1 day ago
'Heartstopper' movie wraps filming, will premiere in 2026
July 28 (UPI) -- "Heartstopper: Forever" has officially finished filming, Netflix announced Monday. The film stars Kit Connor and Joe Locke as high school sweethearts.
Eddie Murphy, Keke Palmer, Pete Davidson attend 'Pickup' premiere
Movies // 1 day ago
Eddie Murphy, Keke Palmer, Pete Davidson attend 'Pickup' premiere
July 28 (UPI) -- Eddie Murphy, Keke Palmer and Pete Davidson attended the premiere of their new action-comedy, "The Pickup," in LA Sunday. The film debuts on Prime Video Aug. 6.
Movie review: 'Together' drags despite Brie, Franco commitment
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Together' drags despite Brie, Franco commitment
July 25 (UPI) -- Alison Brie and Dave Franco commit to the intensity of "Together," in theaters Friday, but the film loses steam with the relationship drama and showy camera.
'Fantastic Four' tops North American box office with $118M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Fantastic Four' tops North American box office with $118M
July 27 (UPI) -- "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $118 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Will Forte's 'Coyote vs. Acme' set for release Aug. 28, 2026
Movies // 1 day ago
Will Forte's 'Coyote vs. Acme' set for release Aug. 28, 2026
July 27 (UPI) -- Comic actor Will Forte's movie, "Coyote vs. Acme," is set for theatrical release on Aug. 28, 2026. The announcement was made Saturday at San Diego Comic Con.

