July 28 (UPI) -- Universal announced Monday that Focker-in-Law, a new film in its Meet the Parents family franchise, is set for release in theaters on Nov. 25, 2026.

Returning cast members Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro, Blythe Danner, Owen Wilson and Teri Polo will star alongside Ariana Grande and Beanie Feldstein in Focker-in-Law.

John Hamburg -- whose credits include Along Came Polly, I Love You, Man and Why Him? -- is directing.

The Focker family is expanding. See #FockerInLaw only in theaters Thanksgiving 2026. pic.twitter.com/AVvs8FZxIa— Focker In-Law (@fockerinlaw) July 28, 2025

Meet the Parents was released in 2000 and was followed by 2004's Meet the Fockers and 2010's Little Fockers.