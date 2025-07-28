Trending
July 28, 2025 / 2:42 PM

Grande to star with De Niro, Stiller in 'Fockers' sequel

By Karen Butler
Ariana Grande is confirmed to star in the 2026 comedy "Focker-in-Law." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Ariana Grande is confirmed to star in the 2026 comedy "Focker-in-Law." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

July 28 (UPI) -- Universal announced Monday that Focker-in-Law, a new film in its Meet the Parents family franchise, is set for release in theaters on Nov. 25, 2026.

Returning cast members Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro, Blythe Danner, Owen Wilson and Teri Polo will star alongside Ariana Grande and Beanie Feldstein in Focker-in-Law.

John Hamburg -- whose credits include Along Came Polly, I Love You, Man and Why Him? -- is directing.

Meet the Parents was released in 2000 and was followed by 2004's Meet the Fockers and 2010's Little Fockers.

