July 28, 2025 / 7:40 AM

Eddie Murphy, Keke Palmer, Pete Davidson attend 'Pickup' premiere

By Karen Butler
Left to right, Pete Davidson, Keke Palmer and Eddie Murphy attend the premiere of the action-comedy "The Pickup" at Regal LA Live in Los Angeles on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Left to right, Pete Davidson, Keke Palmer and Eddie Murphy attend the premiere of the action-comedy "The Pickup" at Regal LA Live in Los Angeles on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- Eddie Murphy, Keke Palmer, Pete Davidson and director Tim Story attended the premiere of their new action-comedy, The Pickup, in Los Angeles Sunday night.

Murphy's wife, Paige Butcher, and Davidson's pregnant girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, also walked the red carpet at the screening.

The movie is set to premiere on Prime Video Aug. 6.

"A routine cash pickup takes a wild turn when two mismatched armored truck drivers, Russell (Murphy) and Travis (Davidson), are ambushed by ruthless criminals led by a savvy mastermind, Zoe (Palmer), with plans that go way beyond the cash cargo," a synopsis said.

"As chaos unfolds around them, the unlikely duo must navigate high-risk danger, clashing personalities, and one very bad day that keeps getting worse."

The cast also includes Eva Longoria, Andrew Dice Clay and Marshawn Lynch.

