July 28, 2025 / 1:51 PM

'Der Tiger' anti-war film to screen in German theaters

By Jessica Inman
July 28 (UPI) -- Amazon MGM Studios is previewing Der Tiger, a German anti-war film with a limited theater run in Germany beginning Sept. 18.

A preview released Monday shows soldiers facing various dangerous situations on the Eastern Warfront during World War II. The movie is set in 1943.

"The five-man crew of a German Tiger tank is sent on a secret mission far behind the heavily contested front line. As they journey eastward, the soldiers not only find themselves deeper in enemy territory but must also face their own fears and inner demons," an official synopsis reads.

"Stimulated by Wehrmacht methamphetamine, their mission increasingly becomes a journey into the heart of darkness," the description continues.

The film stars David Schutter, Laurence Rupp, Leonard Kunz, Sebastian Urzendowsky, Yoran Leicher, Tilman Straub and Andre M. Hennicke.

Dennis Gansel and Colin Teevan penned the script.

"This special film deserves the biggest stage, said Philip Pratt, an executive at Amazon MGM Studios, per Deadline. "Dennis is not only an award-winning director, but with films like Napola and The Wave, he has proven that he has a special sensitivity for this subject matter."

Der Tiger will also stream on Prime Video, but a specific release date has not yet been announced.

