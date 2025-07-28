Trending
Na'vi prepare for war in 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' trailer

By Ben Hooper
Zoe Saldana returns as Neytiri in "Avatar: Fire and Ash." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
1 of 4 | Zoe Saldana returns as Neytiri in "Avatar: Fire and Ash." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- The first trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third entry in James Cameron's film series, offered a first look at a new tribe of Na'vi called the Ash People.

The trailer, posted to YouTube on Monday, features Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and his family teaming up with the Metkayina clan from Avatar: The Way of Water to prepare for battle against Pandora's sinister new tribe.

"Your goddess has no dominion here," the leader of the Ash People, Varang (Oona Chaplin) says in the trailer.

The film, set to hit theaters Dec. 19, also features returning cast members Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Jack Champion, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Bailey Bass, Joel David Moore, Edie Falco and Dileep Rao.

Newcomers to the franchise include David Thewlis and Michelle Yeoh.

The yet-to-be-titled fourth and fifth films in Cameron's Avatar universe are currently scheduled for release in 2029 and 2031.

Sigourney Weaver turns 75: a look back

Sigourney Weaver (L) and Winona Ryder, who co-star in "Alien Resurrection." pose together upon arriving at the premiere of the film in Los Angeles on November 20, 1997. Weaver has starred in four "Alien" movies with "Resurrection" being her last. The franchise continues with a TV series coming to Hulu in 2025. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

