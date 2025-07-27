Movies
July 27, 2025 / 1:13 PM

Will Forte's 'Coyote vs. Acme' set for release Aug. 28, 2026

By Karen Butler
Share with X
Will Forte's "Coyote vs. Acme" is set for theatrical release on Aug. 28, 2026. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI
Will Forte's "Coyote vs. Acme" is set for theatrical release on Aug. 28, 2026. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- Comic actor Will Forte's movie, Coyote vs. Acme, is set for theatrical release on Aug. 28, 2026.

The announcement was made Saturday at San Diego Comic Con.

Variety reported that Ketchup Entertainment bought the completed, live-action and animated hybrid film from Warner Bros. Discovery after the studio shelved it, along with Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt as part of a new business strategy and change of management.

Deadline noted that Ketchup also recently released another Looney Tunes movie, The Day the Earth Blew Up.

"I'm pretty speechless," The Hollywood Reporter quoted Forte as telling the crowd at SDCC.

"It blows my mind. You think back to the journey this movie has taken. I had kind of given up hope at a certain point, so this is amazing."

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' adds Iris Apatow
Movies // 1 day ago
'Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' adds Iris Apatow
July 25 (UPI) -- Iris Apatow is joining the cast of "Hunger Games" prequel "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping," along with Jax Guerrero, Edvin Ryding and Sandra Forster.
'Final Destination: Bloodlines' to stream Aug. 1 on HBO Max
Movies // 1 day ago
'Final Destination: Bloodlines' to stream Aug. 1 on HBO Max
July 25 (UPI) -- "Final Destination: Bloodlines" arrives on HBO Max Aug. 1, Warner Bros. Discovery announced Friday. The film follows characters trying to outrun Death.
Scott Adkins dominates underground fights in 'Prisoner of War' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Scott Adkins dominates underground fights in 'Prisoner of War' trailer
July 25 (UPI) -- Well Go USA released the trailer for "Prisoner of War." Scott Adkins plays a P.O.W. enlisted in underground fights at the camp in the film releasing Sept. 19.
Sequel director says 'Happy Gilmore' is part of his comedic DNA
Movies // 2 days ago
Sequel director says 'Happy Gilmore' is part of his comedic DNA
NEW YORK, July 25 (UPI) -- "Murder Mystery" director Kyle Newacheck told UPI the new comedy "Happy Gilmore 2" was made for lifelong Adam Sandler fans like himself. It premieres Friday.
Paul McCartney, Questlove appear in 'Spinal Tap II' trailer
Movies // 2 days ago
Paul McCartney, Questlove appear in 'Spinal Tap II' trailer
July 24 (UPI) -- Bleecker Street released the trailer for "Spinal Tap II: The End Continues" on Thursday, revealing cameos from Paul McCartney and Questlove in the sequel.
'Captain America' director's cut, new Adkins, Zaror at Big Bad Fest
Movies // 2 days ago
'Captain America' director's cut, new Adkins, Zaror at Big Bad Fest
July 24 (UPI) -- The Big Bad Film Festival announced its full lineup on Thursday. The action movie film festival will run August 22-24 at Look Dine-In Cinema in Glendale, Calif.
'Train Dreams' teaser brings Denis Johnson novella to life
Movies // 2 days ago
'Train Dreams' teaser brings Denis Johnson novella to life
July 24 (UPI) -- Time moves fast in a preview for "Train Dreams," a film starring Joel Edgerton and Felicity Jones. The movie premieres on Netflix Nov. 21 after a theater run.
'Air Bud Returns' in meta franchise revival
Movies // 2 days ago
'Air Bud Returns' in meta franchise revival
July 24 (UPI) -- Cineverse announced the production of "Air Bud Returns," a 15th entry in the sports dog franchise. The movie will acknowledge the '90s films and open in 2026.
Lee Byung-hung unravels in 'No Other Choice' teaser
Movies // 2 days ago
Lee Byung-hung unravels in 'No Other Choice' teaser
July 24 (UPI) -- Neon released a teaser for "No Other Choice," a new black comedy thriller from "Oldboy" director Park Chan-wook and starring "Squid Game" actor Lee Byung-hung.
'One Battle After Another': Leonardo DiCaprio goes on rescue mission
Movies // 3 days ago
'One Battle After Another': Leonardo DiCaprio goes on rescue mission
July 24 (UPI) -- Leonardo DiCaprio is a revolutionary on a rescue mission in Paul Thomas Anderson's "One Battle After Another." A new trailer for the film arrived Wednesday.

Trending Stories

'Breaking Bad' creator's 'Pluribus' to premiere on Apple TV+ Nov. 7
'Breaking Bad' creator's 'Pluribus' to premiere on Apple TV+ Nov. 7
TV review: 'King of the Hill' revival true to original in modern times
TV review: 'King of the Hill' revival true to original in modern times
Famous birthdays for July 26: Helen Mirren, Jeremy Piven
Famous birthdays for July 26: Helen Mirren, Jeremy Piven
Famous birthdays for July 27: Alex Rodriguez, Winnie Harlow
Famous birthdays for July 27: Alex Rodriguez, Winnie Harlow
'It: Welcome to Derry' to premiere on HBO, HBO Max in October
'It: Welcome to Derry' to premiere on HBO, HBO Max in October

Follow Us