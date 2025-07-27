Will Forte's 'Coyote vs. Acme' set for release Aug. 28, 2026

July 27 (UPI) -- Comic actor Will Forte's movie, Coyote vs. Acme, is set for theatrical release on Aug. 28, 2026.

The announcement was made Saturday at San Diego Comic Con.

Variety reported that Ketchup Entertainment bought the completed, live-action and animated hybrid film from Warner Bros. Discovery after the studio shelved it, along with Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt as part of a new business strategy and change of management.

Deadline noted that Ketchup also recently released another Looney Tunes movie, The Day the Earth Blew Up.

"I'm pretty speechless," The Hollywood Reporter quoted Forte as telling the crowd at SDCC.

"It blows my mind. You think back to the journey this movie has taken. I had kind of given up hope at a certain point, so this is amazing."