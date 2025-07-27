'Fantastic Four' tops North American box office with $118M

July 27 (UPI) -- The Fantastic Four: First Steps is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $118 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Superman with $24.9 million, followed by Jurassic World: Rebirth at No. 3 with $13 million, F1: The Movie at No. 4 with $6.2 million and Smurfs at No. 5 with $5.4 million.

Rounding out the top tier are I Know What You Did Last Summer at No. 6 with $2.8 million, How to Train Your Dragon at No. 7 with $2.8 million, Eddington at No. 8 with $1.7 million, Oh, Hi! at No. 9 with $1.1 million and The Home at No. 10 with $1 million.