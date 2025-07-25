Trending
July 25, 2025 / 3:56 PM

'Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' adds Iris Apatow

By Jessica Inman
Iris Apatow (R), pictured with father Judd Apatow, arrive for the MTV Movie Awards in 2015. Iris is joining the cast of the upcoming "Hunger Games" prequel "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Iris Apatow (R), pictured with father Judd Apatow, arrive for the MTV Movie Awards in 2015. Iris is joining the cast of the upcoming "Hunger Games" prequel "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- Iris Apatow, the daughter of director Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann, is joining the cast of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

The 20-year-old actress will portray Proserpina, according to an announcement on the feature's official social media account.

Also joining the cast are Jax Guerrero as Tibby, Edvin Rydin as Vitus and Sandra Forster as Hersilia.

Sunrise on the Reaping is a prequel to the Hunger Games films that starred Jennifer Lawrence.

Friday's casting news follows the earlier announcement Glenn Close and Billy Porter will be the movie's Drusilla Sickle and Magno Stift, respectively.

Kieran Culkin will play Caesar Flickerman, while Ralph Fiennes will be President Snow.

The cast will also include Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Lili Taylor and Ben Wang.

