July 25, 2025 / 2:48 PM

'Final Destination: Bloodlines' to stream Aug. 1 on HBO Max

By Jessica Inman
Actress Brec Bassinger attends Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards at USC's Galen Center in Los Angeles in 2017. She stars in "Final Destination: Bloodlines." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Actress Brec Bassinger attends Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards at USC's Galen Center in Los Angeles in 2017. She stars in "Final Destination: Bloodlines." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

July 25 (UPI) -- Final Destination: Bloodlines arrives on HBO Max Aug. 1, Warner Bros. Discovery announced Friday.

The film, which is the sixth title in the franchise, arrives on HBO the next day, following a Final Destination movie marathon, which begins with the original 2000 film at 12:10 p.m. EDT.

Bloodlines, which opened in theaters in May, is the first new movie in the franchise in nearly 14 years.

"Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefani (Kaitlyn Santa Juana) heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle -- her grandmother, Iris (Brec Bassinger) -- and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all," the official synopsis reads.

This particular cat-and-mouse game with death begins after Iris survives a harrowing evening at Sky View Restaurant Tower in the 1960s.

"I think Final Destination movies are meant to be fun," film director Zach LIpovsky recently told UPI. "Everyone's laughing and screaming and covering their eyes and their nose and every other different part of their body. There's just something delightful about that that you can go to the theater and have this communal experience."

The film also stars Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Rya Kihlstedt and Tony Todd.

Adam Stein directs.

