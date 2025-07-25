Trending
July 25, 2025 / 1:46 PM

Scott Adkins dominates underground fights in 'Prisoner of War' trailer

By Fred Topel
James Wright's (Scott Adkins) war isn't over in "Prisoner of War," in theaters and VOD Sept. 19. Photo courtesy of Well Go USA
1 of 5 | James Wright's (Scott Adkins) war isn't over in "Prisoner of War," in theaters and VOD Sept. 19. Photo courtesy of Well Go USA

July 25 (UPI) -- Well Go USA released the trailer for Prisoner of War on Friday. The film opens in theaters and video-on-demand Sept. 19.

Scott Adkins plays James Wright, a British SAS officer shot down during World War II. Captured and put in a Japanese prisoner of war camp in the Philippines, Wright is enlisted in the camp's brutal no holds barred fights.

As Wright, Adkins displays his formidable martial arts skills to the chagrin of the Japanese Lt. Col. Ito (Peter Shinkoda).

Louis Mandylor directed Prisoner of War. As an actor, Mandylor co-starred with Adkins in the Debt Collector movies.

Adkins also shares writing credit with Mark Clebanoff. Michael Chapon and Masanori Mimoto also star.

Prisoner of War will screen at the Big Bad Film Festival in August ahead of its release.

