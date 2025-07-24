1 of 4 | Netflix is previewing "Train Dreams." Photo courtesy of Netflix

July 24 (UPI) -- Time moves fast in a preview for Train Dreams, a film starring Joel Edgerton and Felicity Jones.

The movie finds Edgerton's Robert building a railroad in the Pacific Northwest in the early 1900s.

"I don't know where the years go," he says in the trailer released Thursday.

Jones portrays his wife Gladys, who lives with him as "life takes an unexpected turn," per the official synopsis.

"Train Dreams captures a time and place that are now long gone, and the people who built a bridge to a future they could only dream of," the description continues.

Denis Johnson's novella serves as the inspiration for the film, which is directed by Clint Bentley.

Kerry Condon, William H. Macy, Nathaniel Arcand, Alfred Hsing and Will Patton also star.

The film will arrive on Netflix Nov. 21 after a limited theater run.