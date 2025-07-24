July 24 (UPI) -- Leonardo DiCaprio is a revolutionary on a rescue mission in Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another.

Warner Bros. shared a new trailer for the film on Wednesday in which DiCaprio's character, Bob Ferguson, tells daughter Willa (Chase Infiniti) about his efforts to keep her safe.

"They got her," he said in the preview, referring to Teyana Taylor's character, Willa's mother. "Now they're coming after us. I wanted to protect you from all your mom's stuff, from all my stuff, even though I know that's impossible."

Ferguson belonged to the French 75 group.

The film takes inspiration from a Thomas Pynchon novel.

Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Wood Harris and Alana Haim also star in the feature, which arrives in theaters Sept. 26.