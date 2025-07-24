Trending
Movies
July 24, 2025 / 8:54 AM

Abby's 'friends' plead for help in 'Five Nights at Freddy's 2' trailer

By Karen Butler
A trailer for Josh Hutcherson's "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" was released on Thursday . File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A trailer for Josh Hutcherson's "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" was released on Thursday . File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- Abby's malevolent, haunted animatronic friends contact her through a toy, asking for her help in the creepy trailer for the upcoming horror sequel Five Nights at Freddy's 2.

The follow-up to the 2023 blockbuster is set for theatrical release on Dec. 5.

Emma Tammi, the original film's director, is back at the helm.

The movie was written by Scott Cawthon, the creator of the video-game series on which the franchise is based.

"Former security guard Mike (Josh Hutcherson) and police officer Vanessa (Elizabeth Lail) have kept the truth from Mike's 11-year-old sister, Abby (Piper Rubio), concerning the fate of her animatronic friends," a synopsis said.

"But when Abby sneaks out to reconnect with Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy, it will set into motion a terrifying series of events, revealing dark secrets about the true origin of Freddy's, and unleashing a long-forgotten horror hidden away for decades."

The cast will also include Matthew Lillard, Freddy Carter, Wayne Knight, Mckenna Grace and Skeet Ulrich.

'Ick' brought back Mena Suvari, Brandon Routh's early roles
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Ick' brought back Mena Suvari, Brandon Routh's early roles
LOS ANGELES, July 24 (UPI) -- Mena Suvari, Brandon Routh and director Joseph Kahn spoke with UPI about their horror movie "Ick," which pays homage to "American Beauty" and "Superman Returns."
Paul Mescal, Josh O'Connor embrace in 'History of Sound' poster
Movies // 16 hours ago
Paul Mescal, Josh O'Connor embrace in 'History of Sound' poster
July 23 (UPI) -- Mubi released the poster for "The History of Sound" on Wednesday. The folk music romance stars Paul Mescal and Josh O'Connor and opens Sept. 12 in theaters.
'Masters of the Universe' live-action film gets title reveal
Movies // 16 hours ago
'Masters of the Universe' live-action film gets title reveal
July 23 (UPI) -- Amazon MGM Studios released a title reveal for the upcoming live-action "Masters of the Universe" film, showing how it will appear in multiple languages.
Brandy Norwood, daughter Sy'Rai Smith star in Lifetime Christmas film
Movies // 17 hours ago
Brandy Norwood, daughter Sy'Rai Smith star in Lifetime Christmas film
July 23 (UPI) -- Lifetime announced the holiday film "Christmas Everyday" starring Brandy Norwood and her real-life daughter Sy'Rai Smith, named after Norwood's Christmas song.
Ben Stiller to explore his parents' story in Apple TV+ documentary
Movies // 17 hours ago
Ben Stiller to explore his parents' story in Apple TV+ documentary
July 23 (UPI) -- Ben Stiller celebrates his late parents, comedians Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, in the Apple TV+ documentary feature "Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost."
Spinal Tap rocks with Elton John in 'Spinal Tap 2' pics
Movies // 18 hours ago
Spinal Tap rocks with Elton John in 'Spinal Tap 2' pics
July 23 (UPI) -- Bleecker Street released three photos of Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer in the sequel "Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues" on Wednesday.
'Good Fortune' trailer: Keanu Reeves is Aziz Ansari's guardian angel
Movies // 21 hours ago
'Good Fortune' trailer: Keanu Reeves is Aziz Ansari's guardian angel
July 23 (UPI) -- Lionsgate is previewing "Good Fortune," starring Keanu Reeves as Aziz Ansari's guardian angel. Seth Rogen, Keke Palmer and Sandra Oh also star in the film.
'Nightingale' film with Dakota, Elle Fanning to open in 2027
Movies // 23 hours ago
'Nightingale' film with Dakota, Elle Fanning to open in 2027
July 23 (UPI) -- The film adaptation of Kristin Hannah's novel "The Nightingale," starring sisters Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning, will arrive in theaters Feb. 12, 2027.
Molly Gordon: 'Oh, Hi!' inspired by real heartbreak
Movies // 1 day ago
Molly Gordon: 'Oh, Hi!' inspired by real heartbreak
July 22 (UPI) -- Molly Gordon spoke with UPI about her dark romantic comedy "Oh, Hi!" which she developed with writer/director Sophie Brooks and showcases her unhinged side.
Rare Prince concert film 'Sign O' the Times' coming to IMAX in August
Movies // 1 day ago
Rare Prince concert film 'Sign O' the Times' coming to IMAX in August
July 22 (UPI) -- IMAX, Mercury Studios and FilmRise announced Tuesday that an IMAX edition of the Prince concert film "Sign O' the Times" would be released August. 29.

