July 24 (UPI) -- Abby's malevolent, haunted animatronic friends contact her through a toy, asking for her help in the creepy trailer for the upcoming horror sequel Five Nights at Freddy's 2.

The follow-up to the 2023 blockbuster is set for theatrical release on Dec. 5.

Emma Tammi, the original film's director, is back at the helm.

The movie was written by Scott Cawthon, the creator of the video-game series on which the franchise is based.

"Former security guard Mike (Josh Hutcherson) and police officer Vanessa (Elizabeth Lail) have kept the truth from Mike's 11-year-old sister, Abby (Piper Rubio), concerning the fate of her animatronic friends," a synopsis said.

"But when Abby sneaks out to reconnect with Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy, it will set into motion a terrifying series of events, revealing dark secrets about the true origin of Freddy's, and unleashing a long-forgotten horror hidden away for decades."

The cast will also include Matthew Lillard, Freddy Carter, Wayne Knight, Mckenna Grace and Skeet Ulrich.