July 24, 2025 / 9:51 AM

Anthony Mackie recalls 6-story drop for first big Marvel stunt

By Jessica Inman
Anthony Mackie discussed his first big Marvel stunt on "Tonight" Wednesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Anthony Mackie discussed his first big Marvel stunt on "Tonight" Wednesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

July 24 (UPI) -- Marvel's Anthony Mackie talked about his first big stunt for the franchise when he stopped by The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday.

The actor, 46, portrays the superhero Sam Wilson, aka Falcon, who stepped into the role of Captain America in Marvel's Cinematic Universe. He made his Marvel debut in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier and has since starred in the series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the film Captain America: Brave New World.

On Tonight, Mackie did not specify which project, but recalled how "they brought out a construction crane six stories in the air" for his stunt.

He was picked up in a harness and instructed to flip as he fell, but instead he screamed and was replaced by a stuntman.

"They go, 'Cut, alright let's get the stuntman. I don't think we need another take of this," he said.

He confirmed that Avengers: Doomsday is in production. The film will arrive in theaters Dec. 18, 2026.

"We are in the mix of shooting, yes," he told Fallon.

The Twisted Metal actor also discussed his Emmy nominations for his roles in The Studio and Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie.

Marvel stars walk the red carpet

Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. (R), and his wife, Susan Downey, attend the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" in Los Angeles on April 22, 2019. Downey, in 2024, announced that he will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the villainous Dr. Doom. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

