July 24, 2025 / 7:46 PM

Paul McCartney, Questlove appear in 'Spinal Tap II' trailer

By Fred Topel
Paul McCartney, seen performing in Orlando, Florida in 2022, appears in "Spinal Tap II: The End Continues." File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
Paul McCartney, seen performing in Orlando, Florida in 2022, appears in "Spinal Tap II: The End Continues." File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

July 24 (UPI) -- Bleecker Street released the trailer for Spinal Tap II: The End Begins on Thursday. The sequel premieres Sept. 12 in theaters.

Paul McCartney appears as himself praising Spinal Tap's lyrics as "literature." Questlove appears on Zoom, refusing the join the band as drummer given the fatalities of all previous drummers.

Wednesday's first look photos showed Elton John playing on stage with the band. The trailer confirms he joins them for "Stonehenge."

The sequel picks up with the surviving Spinal Tap members falling on hard times. David St. Hubbins (Michael McKean) now plays with a mariachi band.

Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer) promotes cryptocurrency. Nigel Tufnel plays with an Irish pub band.

Filmmaker Marty DiBergi (Rob Reiner) follows Spinal Tap on their farewell tour. The trailer also reveals the last minute venue cancelation that landed them the gig.

Director Reiner and the cast announced their sequel in 2022. It filmed last year and a teaser was released March 12.

