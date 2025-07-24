July 24 (UPI) -- Neon released a teaser trailer for No Other Choice, a new thriller from Oldboy and The Handmaiden director Park Chan-wook.

The teaser, released Thursday, stars Squid Game actor Lee Byung-hun as a family man whose life and mental health take turns for the worse when he is laid off by a paper company.

The film is an adaptation of Donald Westlake's 1997 book The Ax, which was previously adapted into Costa-Gavras' 2005 French/Dutch film The Axe.

No Other Choice also stars Son Yejin, Park Hee-soon, Lee Sung-min, Yeom Hye-ran, Cha Seung-won and Yoo Yeon-seok.

Neon, the film's North American distributor, previously re-released Park Chan-wook's film Oldboy in theaters in 2023.