'Captain America' director's cut, new Adkins, Zaror at Big Bad Fest

Marko Zaror, seen in 2023's "Fist of the Condor," has the new movie "Affinity" screening at Big Bad Film Festival in August.

July 24 (UPI) -- The Big Bad Film Festival announced its full lineup on Thursday. The action movie film festival will run August 22-24 at Look Dine-In Cinema in Glendale, Calif.

The weekend will include the west coast premiere of the director's cut of the 1990 Captain America film. Before Marvel rebooted their franchise in 2011, the late Albert Pyun directed a film starring Matt Salinger as Steve Rogers.

New films will be featured from martial arts legends Scott Adkins and Marko Zaror. Director Brandon Slagle will attend for a Q&A about Affinity, starring Zaror and Louis Mandylor.

Mandylor directed Adkins in Prisoner of War, scheduled for release Sept. 19. Director Steven C. Miller and stars Mason Gooding and Simon Rhee attend a screening of Under Fire, one week after its August 15 release.

World premieres of the Thai Gladiator Underground, West Coast premiere of the Japanese Samurai Fury and North American premiere of the Japanese Isolated are on the lineup. Isolated action director Koichi Sakamoto will attend a Q&A hosted by the Action 4 Everyone podcast.

Director Mark L. Lester also will attend a screening of his Dolph Lundgren/Brandon Lee buddy movie Showdown in Little Tokyo. The festival closes with an anniversary screening of the Tony Jaa's martial arts film SPL 2.