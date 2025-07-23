Trending
July 23, 2025 / 9:20 AM

'Nightingale' film with Dakota, Elle Fanning to open in 2027

By Jessica Inman
Sisters Elle Fanning (R) and Dakota Fanning (L), pictured with Michelle Pfeiffer, will star together in a film for the first time in "The Nightingale." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Sisters Elle Fanning (R) and Dakota Fanning (L), pictured with Michelle Pfeiffer, will star together in a film for the first time in "The Nightingale." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

July 23 (UPI) -- The film adaptation of Kristin Hannah's novel The Nightingale, starring sisters Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning, will arrive in theaters Feb. 12, 2027.

Hannah confirmed the news in a Facebook post Wednesday.

"Can we buy tickets now? For the first time ever, sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning are set to star in a film together," Hannah captioned her post announcing the release date.

The book follows sisters navigating diverging paths amid World War II France.

"The Nightingale will be the first time we act on screen together. We have played the same character at different ages but have never spoken to each other in front of a camera," Elle Fanning said in 2019. "For years, we have looked for a film to do with one another and then this gem appeared. As sisters, to share our artistry with each other while bringing such a powerful sister story to life is a dream come true."

Michael Morris will direct the feature from a script by Dana Stevens.

Dakota Fanning is also set to star in All Her Fault, while Elle Fanning will star in Predator: Badlands and Sentimental Value.

Heavy metal pioneer Ozzy Osbourne dies at 76
Channel 4 announces two-part Taylor Swift documentary
Movie review: Confusing tone hinders 'Fantastic Four: First Steps'
Celebrities mourn 'friend' and 'special soul' Malcolm-Jamal Warner
Famous birthdays for July 23: Slash, Edie McClurg
