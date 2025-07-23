Trending
Movies
July 23, 2025 / 4:18 PM

Paul Mescal, Josh O'Connor embrace in 'History of Sound' poster

By Fred Topel
Share with X
Paul Mescal (L) and Josh O'Connor star in "The History of Sound," in theaters Sept. 12. Poster courtesy of Mubi
1 of 5 | Paul Mescal (L) and Josh O'Connor star in "The History of Sound," in theaters Sept. 12. Poster courtesy of Mubi

July 23 (UPI) -- Mubi released the poster for The History of Sound on Wednesday. The film opens Sept. 12 in theaters.

Paul Mescal stars as Lionel, a Boston Conservatory graduate who receives a letter from his classmate David (Josh O'Connor). Lionel visits David in Maine to collect traditional folk songs.

The poster shows Mescal and O'Connor's faces in closeup, eyes closed and noses touching, lips about to connect. The synopsis confirms The History of Sound is a love story between their characters.

O'Connor also starred in last year's tennis romance Challengers, co-starring Zendaya and Mike Faist. Mescal starred in the 2023 drama All of Us Strangers, a love story with Andrew Scott.

The History of Sound premiered at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

Molly Price, Alison Bartlett and Chris Cooper also star. Oliver Hermanus directs Ben Shattuck's script.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Masters of the Universe' live-action film gets title reveal
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Masters of the Universe' live-action film gets title reveal
July 23 (UPI) -- Amazon MGM Studios released a title reveal for the upcoming live-action "Masters of the Universe" film, showing how it will appear in multiple languages.
Brandy Norwood, daughter Sy'Rai Smith star in Lifetime Christmas film
Movies // 1 hour ago
Brandy Norwood, daughter Sy'Rai Smith star in Lifetime Christmas film
July 23 (UPI) -- Lifetime announced the holiday film "Christmas Everyday" starring Brandy Norwood and her real-life daughter Sy'Rai Smith, named after Norwood's Christmas song.
Ben Stiller to explore his parents' story in Apple TV+ documentary
Movies // 2 hours ago
Ben Stiller to explore his parents' story in Apple TV+ documentary
July 23 (UPI) -- Ben Stiller celebrates his late parents, comedians Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, in the Apple TV+ documentary feature "Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost."
Spinal Tap rocks with Elton John in 'Spinal Tap 2' pics
Movies // 3 hours ago
Spinal Tap rocks with Elton John in 'Spinal Tap 2' pics
July 23 (UPI) -- Bleecker Street released three photos of Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer in the sequel "Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues" on Wednesday.
'Good Fortune' trailer: Keanu Reeves is Aziz Ansari's guardian angel
Movies // 6 hours ago
'Good Fortune' trailer: Keanu Reeves is Aziz Ansari's guardian angel
July 23 (UPI) -- Lionsgate is previewing "Good Fortune," starring Keanu Reeves as Aziz Ansari's guardian angel. Seth Rogen, Keke Palmer and Sandra Oh also star in the film.
'Nightingale' film with Dakota, Elle Fanning to open in 2027
Movies // 8 hours ago
'Nightingale' film with Dakota, Elle Fanning to open in 2027
July 23 (UPI) -- The film adaptation of Kristin Hannah's novel "The Nightingale," starring sisters Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning, will arrive in theaters Feb. 12, 2027.
Molly Gordon: 'Oh, Hi!' inspired by real heartbreak
Movies // 12 hours ago
Molly Gordon: 'Oh, Hi!' inspired by real heartbreak
July 22 (UPI) -- Molly Gordon spoke with UPI about her dark romantic comedy "Oh, Hi!" which she developed with writer/director Sophie Brooks and showcases her unhinged side.
Rare Prince concert film 'Sign O' the Times' coming to IMAX in August
Movies // 22 hours ago
Rare Prince concert film 'Sign O' the Times' coming to IMAX in August
July 22 (UPI) -- IMAX, Mercury Studios and FilmRise announced Tuesday that an IMAX edition of the Prince concert film "Sign O' the Times" would be released August. 29.
Dakota Johnson-Pedro Pascal rom-com 'Materialists' now on VOD
Movies // 1 day ago
Dakota Johnson-Pedro Pascal rom-com 'Materialists' now on VOD
July 22 (UPI) -- A24 announced the film "Materialists" starring Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans is now available for rent or purchase on video-on-demand Tuesday.
Movie review: Confusing tone hinders 'Fantastic Four: First Steps'
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: Confusing tone hinders 'Fantastic Four: First Steps'
July 22 (UPI) -- "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," in theaters Friday, is no fun as it never gains control of its tone. For starters, it's not even the team's first steps.

Trending Stories

'All of Us Are Dead' Season 2 in production at Netflix
'All of Us Are Dead' Season 2 in production at Netflix
Famous birthdays for July 23: Slash, Edie McClurg
Famous birthdays for July 23: Slash, Edie McClurg
'Nightingale' film with Dakota, Elle Fanning to open in 2027
'Nightingale' film with Dakota, Elle Fanning to open in 2027
Heavy metal pioneer Ozzy Osbourne dies at 76
Heavy metal pioneer Ozzy Osbourne dies at 76
'The Savant' photos: Jessica Chastain plays undercover investigator
'The Savant' photos: Jessica Chastain plays undercover investigator

Follow Us