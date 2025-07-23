1 of 5 | Paul Mescal (L) and Josh O'Connor star in "The History of Sound," in theaters Sept. 12. Poster courtesy of Mubi

July 23 (UPI) -- Mubi released the poster for The History of Sound on Wednesday. The film opens Sept. 12 in theaters.

Paul Mescal stars as Lionel, a Boston Conservatory graduate who receives a letter from his classmate David (Josh O'Connor). Lionel visits David in Maine to collect traditional folk songs.

The poster shows Mescal and O'Connor's faces in closeup, eyes closed and noses touching, lips about to connect. The synopsis confirms The History of Sound is a love story between their characters.

O'Connor also starred in last year's tennis romance Challengers, co-starring Zendaya and Mike Faist. Mescal starred in the 2023 drama All of Us Strangers, a love story with Andrew Scott.

The History of Sound premiered at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

Molly Price, Alison Bartlett and Chris Cooper also star. Oliver Hermanus directs Ben Shattuck's script.