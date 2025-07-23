Trending
July 23, 2025 / 11:22 AM

'Good Fortune' trailer: Keanu Reeves is Aziz Ansari's guardian angel

By Jessica Inman
Keanu Reeves stars in the upcoming film "Good Fortune." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Keanu Reeves stars in the upcoming film "Good Fortune." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- Lionsgate is previewing Good Fortune, a new comedy starring Keanu Reeves as Aziz Ansari's guardian angel.

The trailer released Wednesday shows the angel Gabriel (Reeves) introducing himself to Ansari's character, Arj.

"I know all about you. I know you lost your job, I know you're living in your car," Gabriel says. "I'm not really supposed to be doing this. I'm normally only in charge of saving people from texting and driving."

"Wait you're telling me I have a budget guardian angel?" a bewildered Arj responds.

"Kinda."

Arj works for Seth Rogen's Jeff, who is very wealthy and represents a stark contrast to Ansari's life.

Gabriel arranges for the pair to switch lives and chaos ensues.

Keke Palmer and Sandra Oh also star in the film, which will premiere at the 50th annual Toronto International Film Festival. The festival runs between Sept. 4 and 14, and will also feature premieres of such films as Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, Rental Family and The Lost Bus.

Ansari wrote the script for Good Fortune and directs.

Sandra Oh poses for pictures at the ABC Upfront in New York City on May 18, 2004. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

