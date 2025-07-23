Trending
Movies
July 23, 2025 / 3:16 PM

Ben Stiller to explore his parents' story in Apple TV+ documentary

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Ben Stiller is celebrating his family with a new documentary. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
1 of 3 | Ben Stiller is celebrating his family with a new documentary. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

July 23 (UPI) -- Severance director Ben Stiller celebrates his late parents in a new documentary for Apple TV+, Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost.

The feature will highlight the cultural impact of Stiller's parents, comedians Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, and will examine how their careers influenced family life, the streamer says.

"I feel very fortunate to be partnering once again with the incredible team at Apple TV+," Stiller said in a statement. "This time on a project that is very personal to me and my family. It's exciting to finally get to share it with audiences; and a great honor to celebrate my parents, both as I knew them growing up, and as I've come to know them in new ways through the making of this film."

He and his family will be in front of the camera as well, a press release states.

Nothing is Lost will have a limited theater run beginning Oct. 17 before arriving on the streamer Oct. 24.

Stiller also produces the documentary.

His show Severance is the streamer's most-watched series.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Paul Mescal, Josh O'Connor embrace in 'History of Sound' poster
Movies // 2 minutes ago
Paul Mescal, Josh O'Connor embrace in 'History of Sound' poster
July 23 (UPI) -- Mubi released the poster for "The History of Sound" on Wednesday. The folk music romance stars Paul Mescal and Josh O'Connor and opens Sept. 12 in theaters.
'Masters of the Universe' live-action film gets title reveal
Movies // 24 minutes ago
'Masters of the Universe' live-action film gets title reveal
July 23 (UPI) -- Amazon MGM Studios released a title reveal for the upcoming live-action "Masters of the Universe" film, showing how it will appear in multiple languages.
Brandy Norwood, daughter Sy'Rai Smith star in Lifetime Christmas film
Movies // 31 minutes ago
Brandy Norwood, daughter Sy'Rai Smith star in Lifetime Christmas film
July 23 (UPI) -- Lifetime announced the holiday film "Christmas Everyday" starring Brandy Norwood and her real-life daughter Sy'Rai Smith, named after Norwood's Christmas song.
Spinal Tap rocks with Elton John in 'Spinal Tap 2' pics
Movies // 2 hours ago
Spinal Tap rocks with Elton John in 'Spinal Tap 2' pics
July 23 (UPI) -- Bleecker Street released three photos of Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer in the sequel "Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues" on Wednesday.
'Good Fortune' trailer: Keanu Reeves is Aziz Ansari's guardian angel
Movies // 4 hours ago
'Good Fortune' trailer: Keanu Reeves is Aziz Ansari's guardian angel
July 23 (UPI) -- Lionsgate is previewing "Good Fortune," starring Keanu Reeves as Aziz Ansari's guardian angel. Seth Rogen, Keke Palmer and Sandra Oh also star in the film.
'Nightingale' film with Dakota, Elle Fanning to open in 2027
Movies // 7 hours ago
'Nightingale' film with Dakota, Elle Fanning to open in 2027
July 23 (UPI) -- The film adaptation of Kristin Hannah's novel "The Nightingale," starring sisters Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning, will arrive in theaters Feb. 12, 2027.
Molly Gordon: 'Oh, Hi!' inspired by real heartbreak
Movies // 11 hours ago
Molly Gordon: 'Oh, Hi!' inspired by real heartbreak
July 22 (UPI) -- Molly Gordon spoke with UPI about her dark romantic comedy "Oh, Hi!" which she developed with writer/director Sophie Brooks and showcases her unhinged side.
Rare Prince concert film 'Sign O' the Times' coming to IMAX in August
Movies // 21 hours ago
Rare Prince concert film 'Sign O' the Times' coming to IMAX in August
July 22 (UPI) -- IMAX, Mercury Studios and FilmRise announced Tuesday that an IMAX edition of the Prince concert film "Sign O' the Times" would be released August. 29.
Dakota Johnson-Pedro Pascal rom-com 'Materialists' now on VOD
Movies // 22 hours ago
Dakota Johnson-Pedro Pascal rom-com 'Materialists' now on VOD
July 22 (UPI) -- A24 announced the film "Materialists" starring Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans is now available for rent or purchase on video-on-demand Tuesday.
Movie review: Confusing tone hinders 'Fantastic Four: First Steps'
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: Confusing tone hinders 'Fantastic Four: First Steps'
July 22 (UPI) -- "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," in theaters Friday, is no fun as it never gains control of its tone. For starters, it's not even the team's first steps.

Trending Stories

Heavy metal pioneer Ozzy Osbourne dies at 76
Heavy metal pioneer Ozzy Osbourne dies at 76
'All of Us Are Dead' Season 2 in production at Netflix
'All of Us Are Dead' Season 2 in production at Netflix
Famous birthdays for July 23: Slash, Edie McClurg
Famous birthdays for July 23: Slash, Edie McClurg
'Nightingale' film with Dakota, Elle Fanning to open in 2027
'Nightingale' film with Dakota, Elle Fanning to open in 2027
Rare Prince concert film 'Sign O' the Times' coming to IMAX in August
Rare Prince concert film 'Sign O' the Times' coming to IMAX in August

Follow Us