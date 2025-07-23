Trending
Movies
July 23, 2025 / 2:04 PM

Spinal Tap rocks with Elton John in 'Spinal Tap 2' pics

By Fred Topel
Share with X
From left, Michael McKean, Harry Shearer, Christopher Guest and Rob Reiner return in "Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues," in theaters Sept. 12. Photo courtesy of Bleecker Street &amp; Authorized Spinal Tap LLC
1 of 5 | From left, Michael McKean, Harry Shearer, Christopher Guest and Rob Reiner return in "Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues," in theaters Sept. 12. Photo courtesy of Bleecker Street & Authorized Spinal Tap LLC

July 23 (UPI) -- Bleecker Street released three photos from the upcoming Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues on Wednesday. The film opens September 12.

Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer return as the heavy metal band from the 1984 comedy This Is Spinal Tap. Fictional filmmaker Marty DiBergi (Rob Reiner) chronicles their final performance.

In real life, Reiner directed both Spinal Tap movies. One photo for the sequel shows Elton John joining the band at the piano.

John performed his own farewell tour in 2023. The sequel also features a cameo from Paul McCartney.

The group announced the follow-up movie in 2022 and released a teaser in March. The original This Is Spinal Tap re-released in theaters this month.

UPI revisited This Is Spinal Tap upon its re-release and found it still relevant to the history of music. Also, there were a lot more jokes than the memorable amp that goes up to 11.

The running joke about Spinal Tap's drummers dying continues as they have their 12th drummer in the sequel.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Good Fortune' trailer: Keanu Reeves is Aziz Ansari's guardian angel
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Good Fortune' trailer: Keanu Reeves is Aziz Ansari's guardian angel
July 23 (UPI) -- Lionsgate is previewing "Good Fortune," starring Keanu Reeves as Aziz Ansari's guardian angel. Seth Rogen, Keke Palmer and Sandra Oh also star in the film.
'Nightingale' film with Dakota, Elle Fanning to open in 2027
Movies // 5 hours ago
'Nightingale' film with Dakota, Elle Fanning to open in 2027
July 23 (UPI) -- The film adaptation of Kristin Hannah's novel "The Nightingale," starring sisters Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning, will arrive in theaters Feb. 12, 2027.
Molly Gordon: 'Oh, Hi!' inspired by real heartbreak
Movies // 9 hours ago
Molly Gordon: 'Oh, Hi!' inspired by real heartbreak
July 22 (UPI) -- Molly Gordon spoke with UPI about her dark romantic comedy "Oh, Hi!" which she developed with writer/director Sophie Brooks and showcases her unhinged side.
Rare Prince concert film 'Sign O' the Times' coming to IMAX in August
Movies // 19 hours ago
Rare Prince concert film 'Sign O' the Times' coming to IMAX in August
July 22 (UPI) -- IMAX, Mercury Studios and FilmRise announced Tuesday that an IMAX edition of the Prince concert film "Sign O' the Times" would be released August. 29.
Dakota Johnson-Pedro Pascal rom-com 'Materialists' now on VOD
Movies // 21 hours ago
Dakota Johnson-Pedro Pascal rom-com 'Materialists' now on VOD
July 22 (UPI) -- A24 announced the film "Materialists" starring Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans is now available for rent or purchase on video-on-demand Tuesday.
Movie review: Confusing tone hinders 'Fantastic Four: First Steps'
Movies // 23 hours ago
Movie review: Confusing tone hinders 'Fantastic Four: First Steps'
July 22 (UPI) -- "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," in theaters Friday, is no fun as it never gains control of its tone. For starters, it's not even the team's first steps.
Venice Film Festival: 'Frankenstein,' 'Smashing Machine' among lineup
Movies // 23 hours ago
Venice Film Festival: 'Frankenstein,' 'Smashing Machine' among lineup
July 22 (UPI) -- The Venice Film Festival lineup includes Guillermo del Toro's "Frankenstein," Benny Safdie's "The Smashing Machine," Yorgos Lanthimos' "Bugonia" and more.
Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen attend 'Happy Gilmore 2' premiere
Movies // 1 day ago
Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen attend 'Happy Gilmore 2' premiere
July 22 (UPI) -- Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, Bad Bunny, Oliver Hudson and other "Happy Gilmore 2" cast members attended the film's New York premiere.
Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson reunite in Holmes-directed 'Happy Hours'
Movies // 1 day ago
Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson reunite in Holmes-directed 'Happy Hours'
July 21 (UPI) -- 42 West announced Monday that Katie Holmes will write, direct & star in a movie trilogy called "Happy Hours," also to star "Dawson's Creek" alum Joshua Jackson.
Elle Fanning braves 'dangerous planet' in 'Predator: Badlands' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Elle Fanning braves 'dangerous planet' in 'Predator: Badlands' trailer
July 21 (UPI) -- Elle Fanning plays an android who teams up with a Predator to survive a treacherous planet and a mysterious monster in the trailer for "Predator: Badlands."

Trending Stories

Heavy metal pioneer Ozzy Osbourne dies at 76
Heavy metal pioneer Ozzy Osbourne dies at 76
Famous birthdays for July 23: Slash, Edie McClurg
Famous birthdays for July 23: Slash, Edie McClurg
'All of Us Are Dead' Season 2 in production at Netflix
'All of Us Are Dead' Season 2 in production at Netflix
'Nightingale' film with Dakota, Elle Fanning to open in 2027
'Nightingale' film with Dakota, Elle Fanning to open in 2027
Movie review: Confusing tone hinders 'Fantastic Four: First Steps'
Movie review: Confusing tone hinders 'Fantastic Four: First Steps'

Follow Us