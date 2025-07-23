1 of 5 | From left, Michael McKean, Harry Shearer, Christopher Guest and Rob Reiner return in "Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues," in theaters Sept. 12. Photo courtesy of Bleecker Street & Authorized Spinal Tap LLC

July 23 (UPI) -- Bleecker Street released three photos from the upcoming Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues on Wednesday. The film opens September 12.

Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer return as the heavy metal band from the 1984 comedy This Is Spinal Tap. Fictional filmmaker Marty DiBergi (Rob Reiner) chronicles their final performance.

In real life, Reiner directed both Spinal Tap movies. One photo for the sequel shows Elton John joining the band at the piano.

John performed his own farewell tour in 2023. The sequel also features a cameo from Paul McCartney.

The group announced the follow-up movie in 2022 and released a teaser in March. The original This Is Spinal Tap re-released in theaters this month.

UPI revisited This Is Spinal Tap upon its re-release and found it still relevant to the history of music. Also, there were a lot more jokes than the memorable amp that goes up to 11.

The running joke about Spinal Tap's drummers dying continues as they have their 12th drummer in the sequel.