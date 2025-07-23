Trending
July 23, 2025 / 3:55 PM

'Masters of the Universe' live-action film gets title reveal

By Ben Hooper
Nicholas Galitzine stars as He-Man in the upcoming "Masters of the Universe" live-action film. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
July 23 (UPI) -- Amazon MGM Studios released a title reveal video for the upcoming live-action Masters of the Universe film, showing how the logo will appear in multiple languages.

The video, posted to YouTube on Wednesday, features the stylized Masters of the Universe logo in English, Spanish, Japanese and multiple other languages.

The brief video is accompanied by a dramatic orchestral score.

Nicholas Galitzine (Red, White & Royal Blue), who plays He-Man in the film, announced on Instagram in June that filming had wrapped for Masters of the Universe.

"It has been an honor shouldering the responsibility of playing Adam and He-Man," Galitzine wrote.

The film, directed by Travis Knight (Kubo and the Two Strings, Bumblebee), is scheduled to release in theaters on June 5, 2026.

