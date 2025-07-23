Brandy Norwood, daughter Sy'Rai Smith star in Lifetime Christmas film

Brandy Norwood (R) and daughter Sy'Rai Smith star in "Christmas Everyday," coming to Lifetime this holiday. Photo courtesy of Lifetime

July 23 (UPI) -- Lifetime announced Wednesday that Brandy Norwood will star in and executive produce the movie Christmas Everyday. The film headlines the network's It's a Wonderful Lifetime holiday movie slate this year.

Norwood's daughter, Sy'Rai Smith, makes her acting debut in the film alongside Norwood. Norwood plays Francine, a fashion designer trying to maintain her late father's Christmas traditions.

This year, she is also planning her sister's (Smith) wedding. Debbi Morgan plays their mother, with Robert C. Riley as a contractor who responds to a plumbing emergency and inevitably becomes Francine's love interest.

Norwood recently starred in Disney's Descendants: The Rise of Red and the theatrical movie The Front Room. She starred in Netflix's 2023 Christmas movie Best Christmas Ever.

Her latest album was 2023's Christmas With Brandy, which features "Christmas Everyday." The song will be included in the film.