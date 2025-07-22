July 22 (UPI) -- IMAX, Mercury Studios and FilmRise announced the IMAX release of the Prince concert film Sign O' the Times on Tuesday. Screenings at IMAX theaters begin August 29.

A trailer shows Prince performing "Sign O' the Times" and "I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man," as well as part of Sheila E.'s epic drum solo. The concert also includes "U Got the Look," "If I Was Your Gilrfriend" and more.

Prince directed the concert film which was originally released in 1987. It was unavailable for many years until it recently became available to stream again in 2022.

IMAX used its Digital Media Remastering process which they have used for IMAX editions of Apollo 13, The Matrix Revolutions, Avatar and more.

Prince died in 2016 at age 57.

Tickets are now on sale at Imax and theater ticketing websites.