Trending
Movies
July 22, 2025 / 7:12 PM

Rare Prince concert film 'Sign O' the Times' coming to IMAX in August

By Fred Topel
Share with X
Prince, seen at a 2002 Toronto Raptors game in Toronto, will be on IMAX screens in "Sign O' the Times." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
1 of 4 | Prince, seen at a 2002 Toronto Raptors game in Toronto, will be on IMAX screens in "Sign O' the Times." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- IMAX, Mercury Studios and FilmRise announced the IMAX release of the Prince concert film Sign O' the Times on Tuesday. Screenings at IMAX theaters begin August 29.

A trailer shows Prince performing "Sign O' the Times" and "I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man," as well as part of Sheila E.'s epic drum solo. The concert also includes "U Got the Look," "If I Was Your Gilrfriend" and more.

Prince directed the concert film which was originally released in 1987. It was unavailable for many years until it recently became available to stream again in 2022.

IMAX used its Digital Media Remastering process which they have used for IMAX editions of Apollo 13, The Matrix Revolutions, Avatar and more.

Prince died in 2016 at age 57.

Tickets are now on sale at Imax and theater ticketing websites.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Dakota Johnson-Pedro Pascal rom-com 'Materialists' now on VOD
Movies // 2 hours ago
Dakota Johnson-Pedro Pascal rom-com 'Materialists' now on VOD
July 22 (UPI) -- A24 announced the film "Materialists" starring Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans is now available for rent or purchase on video-on-demand Tuesday.
Movie review: Confusing tone hinders 'Fantastic Four: First Steps'
Movies // 4 hours ago
Movie review: Confusing tone hinders 'Fantastic Four: First Steps'
July 22 (UPI) -- "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," in theaters Friday, is no fun as it never gains control of its tone. For starters, it's not even the team's first steps.
Venice Film Festival: 'Frankenstein,' 'Smashing Machine' among lineup
Movies // 5 hours ago
Venice Film Festival: 'Frankenstein,' 'Smashing Machine' among lineup
July 22 (UPI) -- The Venice Film Festival lineup includes Guillermo del Toro's "Frankenstein," Benny Safdie's "The Smashing Machine," Yorgos Lanthimos' "Bugonia" and more.
Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen attend 'Happy Gilmore 2' premiere
Movies // 8 hours ago
Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen attend 'Happy Gilmore 2' premiere
July 22 (UPI) -- Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, Bad Bunny, Oliver Hudson and other "Happy Gilmore 2" cast members attended the film's New York premiere.
Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson reunite in Holmes-directed 'Happy Hours'
Movies // 1 day ago
Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson reunite in Holmes-directed 'Happy Hours'
July 21 (UPI) -- 42 West announced Monday that Katie Holmes will write, direct & star in a movie trilogy called "Happy Hours," also to star "Dawson's Creek" alum Joshua Jackson.
Elle Fanning braves 'dangerous planet' in 'Predator: Badlands' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Elle Fanning braves 'dangerous planet' in 'Predator: Badlands' trailer
July 21 (UPI) -- Elle Fanning plays an android who teams up with a Predator to survive a treacherous planet and a mysterious monster in the trailer for "Predator: Badlands."
Caitriona Balfe, Fiona Shaw, more join 'Sense and Sensibility' remake
Movies // 1 day ago
Caitriona Balfe, Fiona Shaw, more join 'Sense and Sensibility' remake
July 21 (UPI) -- Focus Features announced six additional cast members for its "Sense and Sensibility" film on Monday, including Caitriona Balfe, Fiona Shaw and Frank Dillane.
'Superman' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Movies // 2 days ago
'Superman' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
July 20 (UPI) -- "Superman" has topped the North American box office again, earning $57.3 million in receipts in its second weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Billie Eilish collaborating with James Cameron on 3D project
Movies // 2 days ago
Billie Eilish collaborating with James Cameron on 3D project
July 20 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish announced Saturday during a show in England that she is collaborating with filmmaker James Cameron on a mysterious 3D project.
Nicole Kidman celebrates the start of filming for 'Practical Magic 2'
Movies // 3 days ago
Nicole Kidman celebrates the start of filming for 'Practical Magic 2'
July 19 (UPI) -- Nicole Kidman posted on Instagram video of her and co-star Sandra Bullock hugging on the set of their supernatural comedy, "Practical Magic 2."

Trending Stories

Heavy metal pioneer Ozzy Osbourne dies at 76
Heavy metal pioneer Ozzy Osbourne dies at 76
Channel 4 announces two-part Taylor Swift documentary
Channel 4 announces two-part Taylor Swift documentary
Celebrities mourn 'friend' and 'special soul' Malcolm-Jamal Warner
Celebrities mourn 'friend' and 'special soul' Malcolm-Jamal Warner
'Genshin Impact' unveils Nod-Krai cast in 'Welkin Moon' teaser
'Genshin Impact' unveils Nod-Krai cast in 'Welkin Moon' teaser
Movie review: Confusing tone hinders 'Fantastic Four: First Steps'
Movie review: Confusing tone hinders 'Fantastic Four: First Steps'

Follow Us