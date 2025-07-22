Trending
Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen attend 'Happy Gilmore 2' premiere

By UPI Staff
Julie Bowen (L) and Adam Sandler arrive on the red carpet for the New York premiere of "Happy Gilmore 2" on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Julie Bowen (L) and Adam Sandler arrive on the red carpet for the New York premiere of "Happy Gilmore 2" on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- Adam Sandler and Julie Bowen stepped out Monday at the New York premiere of Happy Gilmore 2.

The actors, who reprise couple Happy Gilmore and Virginia Venit in the sequel, attended the event at Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Sandler, 58, was joined by Sunny and Sadie Sandler, his daughters with his wife, Jackie Sandler. Sunny Sandler, 16, plays Happy's daughter in the new movie.

Other cast members at the premiere included Christopher McDonald, Benny Safdie, Bad Bunny and Oliver Hudson. Hudson's mom Goldie Hawn, sister Kate Hudson, wife Erinn Hudson, and children Wilder Brooks Hudson, Bodhi Hawn Hudson and Rio Laura Hudson supported him at the event.

Bowen teased unannounced celebrity cameos on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week, sharing that there are 135 different cast members in the sequel.

Happy Gilmore 2 is co-written by Sandler and Tim Herlihy and directed by Kyle Newacheck. The film is a follow-up to the 1996 sports comedy starring Sandler as a failed hockey player-turned-golf prodigy.

Happy Gilmore 2 premieres Friday on Netflix.

Following the premiere, Sandler and McDonald appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to take part in a spoof of the Coldplay "kiss cam" scandal, led by "Weird Al" Yankovic.

Adam Sandler, Bad Bunny attend 'Happy Gilmore 2' premiere in NYC

Bad Bunny (L) and Adam Sandler arrive on the red carpet for the Netflix "Happy Gilmore 2" New York premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 21, 2025 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

