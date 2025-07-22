Trending
Movies
July 22, 2025 / 3:32 PM

Movie review: Confusing tone hinders 'Fantastic Four: First Steps'

By Fred Topel
Share with X
From left, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal and Joseph Quinn are the new "Fantastic Four," in theaters Friday. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios and Marvel
1 of 5 | From left, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal and Joseph Quinn are the new "Fantastic Four," in theaters Friday. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios and Marvel

July 22 (UPI) -- The Fantastic Four: First Steps, in theaters Friday, is a confusing reintroduction of the comic book superheroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Failing to balance its tone, the movie is just no fun.

The movie opens with Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) already four years into being The Fantastic Four. So it is not their "first steps" at all. The title also alludes to Sue and Reed's baby, but it's hardly more relevant to him.

In fact, a TV montage of the team's past adventures features scenes that look like they're from a much more fun movie. It also covers how a space accident rendered the four team members with super powers.

On Earth 828, the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner) brings word that Galactus (Ralph Ineson) will devour the planet and nothing can be done. So the Fantastic Four try to figure out how to negotiate with and/or stop Galactus.

It appears to be the 1960s on Earth 828, although a date is never given. It could be that the world just features '60s-style architecture and technology, and that those rock n' roll oldies are the current top 40. Most of the Marvel movies take place on Earth 199999.

The idea of a retro-futuristic Fantastic Four sounds fun. Reed has a robot assistant named Herbert, uses reel-to-reel cassettes, and their Times Square has a bunch of fake movie and Broadway billboards, paired with the real Coca-Cola and Pan Am.

It's not really a period piece though, because the setting is not the actual historical '60s. It's just the Marvel aesthetic with some retro veneers.

The plot of First Steps rarely has fun with these concepts. The main story is about, once again, the fate of the entire world and the pressure on the Fantastic Four as the only Earthlings powerful enough to possibly stop Galactus.

Ben and Johnny's occasional good zingers don't balance out the fact that the film strives to be epic, monumental and important. Galactus' plot involves Reed and Sue's baby. Say what one will about Star Wars' Darth Vader, but when he blew up an entire planet he didn't single out any babies.

Of the four iterations of The Fantastic Four on screen, only the 2005 movie and its sequel seemed to realize the franchise is supposed to be fun. They might not have always succeeded, but the intention was correct.

Even the unreleased Roger Corman production can be forgiven for working with what they had. The last two reboots had all the resources of major studios and went for a gravitas that doesn't work in either of those adaptations.

When Galactus reaches New York it's far less impressive than a Godzilla or King Kong movie. He lacks the animalistic personality of those creatures, so he's just generically going through the motions.

The cast commits to what little they've been given. Reed is burdened more with his vast intellect than his stretching abilities. Ben just wants to be friendly despite his girth and power as a rock monster.

Quinn's Johnny is much tamer than Chris Evans' depiction in the 2005 version, which he reprised in a Deadpool & Wolverine cameo. Perhaps Evans pushed the PG-13 too far for Disney's comfort so they held Quinn back. As the Human Torch, there are no consequences for Johnny flaming on indoors.

The Silver Surfer has the most presence, not just because of her alien appearance but due to Garner's body language too. Sue is left mostly to scolding the boys, unfortunately, so Kirby is the most underserved.

This iteration of Fantastic Four will appear in The Avengers: Doomsday, as confirmed by a mid-credits scene set four years later. Maybe these characters will play well with the others, but on their own the clash of tonal elements brings down the vibe.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001, and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012 and the Critics Choice Association since 2023. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Venice Film Festival: 'Frankenstein,' 'Smashing Machine' among lineup
Movies // 30 minutes ago
Venice Film Festival: 'Frankenstein,' 'Smashing Machine' among lineup
July 22 (UPI) -- The Venice Film Festival lineup includes Guillermo del Toro's "Frankenstein," Benny Safdie's "The Smashing Machine," Yorgos Lanthimos' "Bugonia" and more.
Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen attend 'Happy Gilmore 2' premiere
Movies // 4 hours ago
Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen attend 'Happy Gilmore 2' premiere
July 22 (UPI) -- Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, Bad Bunny, Oliver Hudson and other "Happy Gilmore 2" cast members attended the film's New York premiere.
Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson reunite in Holmes-directed 'Happy Hours'
Movies // 20 hours ago
Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson reunite in Holmes-directed 'Happy Hours'
July 21 (UPI) -- 42 West announced Monday that Katie Holmes will write, direct & star in a movie trilogy called "Happy Hours," also to star "Dawson's Creek" alum Joshua Jackson.
Elle Fanning braves 'dangerous planet' in 'Predator: Badlands' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Elle Fanning braves 'dangerous planet' in 'Predator: Badlands' trailer
July 21 (UPI) -- Elle Fanning plays an android who teams up with a Predator to survive a treacherous planet and a mysterious monster in the trailer for "Predator: Badlands."
Caitriona Balfe, Fiona Shaw, more join 'Sense and Sensibility' remake
Movies // 1 day ago
Caitriona Balfe, Fiona Shaw, more join 'Sense and Sensibility' remake
July 21 (UPI) -- Focus Features announced six additional cast members for its "Sense and Sensibility" film on Monday, including Caitriona Balfe, Fiona Shaw and Frank Dillane.
'Superman' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Movies // 1 day ago
'Superman' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
July 20 (UPI) -- "Superman" has topped the North American box office again, earning $57.3 million in receipts in its second weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Billie Eilish collaborating with James Cameron on 3D project
Movies // 2 days ago
Billie Eilish collaborating with James Cameron on 3D project
July 20 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish announced Saturday during a show in England that she is collaborating with filmmaker James Cameron on a mysterious 3D project.
Nicole Kidman celebrates the start of filming for 'Practical Magic 2'
Movies // 3 days ago
Nicole Kidman celebrates the start of filming for 'Practical Magic 2'
July 19 (UPI) -- Nicole Kidman posted on Instagram video of her and co-star Sandra Bullock hugging on the set of their supernatural comedy, "Practical Magic 2."
Fernanda Torres, Mohammad Rasoulof join Venice Film Festival jury
Movies // 3 days ago
Fernanda Torres, Mohammad Rasoulof join Venice Film Festival jury
July 18 (UPI) -- The 82nd Venice Film Festival announced new additions to this year's competition jury, including actress Fernanda Torres and director Mohammad Rasoulof.
'Phoenician Scheme' to stream July 25 on Peacock
Movies // 3 days ago
'Phoenician Scheme' to stream July 25 on Peacock
July 18 (UPI) -- Wes Anderson's "The Phoenician Scheme" begins streaming on Peacock July 25. The film follows Benicio del Toro, Mia Threapleton and Michael Cera on an adventure.

Trending Stories

Caitriona Balfe, Fiona Shaw, more join 'Sense and Sensibility' remake
Caitriona Balfe, Fiona Shaw, more join 'Sense and Sensibility' remake
Reports: 'Cosby Show' icon Malcolm-Jamal Warner dies at 54
Reports: 'Cosby Show' icon Malcolm-Jamal Warner dies at 54
Heavy metal pioneer Ozzy Osbourne dies at 76
Heavy metal pioneer Ozzy Osbourne dies at 76
Celebrities mourn 'friend' and 'special soul' Malcolm-Jamal Warner
Celebrities mourn 'friend' and 'special soul' Malcolm-Jamal Warner
Channel 4 announces two-part Taylor Swift documentary
Channel 4 announces two-part Taylor Swift documentary

Follow Us