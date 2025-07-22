Trending
July 22, 2025 / 5:29 PM

Dakota Johnson-Pedro Pascal rom-com 'Materialists' now on VOD

By Fred Topel
Dakota Johnson, seen at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, stars in "Materialists." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Dakota Johnson, seen at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, stars in "Materialists." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

July 22 (UPI) -- A24 announced Tuesday that Materialists is now available to rent or buy on video-on-demand retailers. The price is $19.99 to rent and $24.99 to own.

Retailers include Apple TV+, Fandango at Home, Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube and cable or satellite providers. The film opened June 13 in theaters.

Dakota Johnson plays a matchmaker who falls for the brother (Pedro Pascal) of one of her clients. A love triangle forms when her ex-boyfriend (Chris Evans) returns into her life and they reconnect.

UPI praised writer/director Celine Song's film in its review, highlighting her poignant take on the contradictions of turning love into a for-profit service. The focus on matchmaking also challenged some of the conventions of Hollywood love stories.

Materialists will be on Blu-ray in September. The Blu-ray is available for pre-order.

A24 also sells Materialists merchandise including a hat for the fictional Adore matchmaking service, silver heart ring, T-shirt and vinyl soundtrack.

