July 21, 2025 / 6:37 PM

Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson reunite in Holmes-directed 'Happy Hours'

By Fred Topel
Katie Holmes, seen at the Tony Awards in June in New York City, will film "Happy Hours" in New York. File Photo by Angelina Katsanis/UPI
1 of 5 | Katie Holmes, seen at the Tony Awards in June in New York City, will film "Happy Hours" in New York. File Photo by Angelina Katsanis/UPI

July 21 (UPI) -- 42 West announced Monday that Katie Holmes is writing, directing and starring in a trilogy of films called Happy Hours. Holmes cast her Dawson's Creek co-star Joshua Jackson alongside her.

Holmes and Jackson will play a couple who were in love when younger, now reconnecting as adults. The trilogy will follow their relationship as it is affected by their careers and respective families. Described as a "dramedy," Happy Hours highlights "joys, loss and hope."

Mary Louise Parker, Constance Wu, Joe Tippett, John McGinty, Donald Webber Jr., Nathan Darrow, Johnna Dias-Watson and Jack Martin also star.

Holmes previously directed the feature films All We Had, Alone Together and Rare Objects and an episode of The Kennedys After Camelot, in which she played Jackie Kennedy.

The first Happy Hours movie will film in New York this summer. The other two will follow "shortly after."

