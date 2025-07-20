Movies
July 20, 2025 / 4:46 PM

'Superman' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend

By Karen Butler
David Corenswet (L) and Rachel Brosnahan attend the premiere of "Superman" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on July 7. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
David Corenswet (L) and Rachel Brosnahan attend the premiere of "Superman" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on July 7. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

July 20 (UPI) -- Superman has topped the North American box office again, earning an additional $57.3 million in receipts in its second weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Jurassic World: Rebirth with $23.4 million, followed by I Know What You Did Last Summer at No. 3 with $13 million, Smurfs at No. 4 with $11 million and F1 at No. 5 with $9.6 million.

Rounding out the top tier are How to Train Your Dragon at No. 6 with $5.4 million, Eddington at No. 7 with $4.3 million, Elio at No. 8 with $2 million, Lilo & Stitch at No. 9 with $1.5 million and 28 Years Later at No. 10 with $1.3 million.

David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan attend 'Superman' premiere

Cast members David Corenswet (L) and Rachel Brosnahan attend the premiere of "Superman" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on July 7, 2025. Corenswet portrays Superman, with Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

