Billie Eilish collaborating with James Cameron on 3D project

July 20 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has announced she is collaborating with filmmaker James Cameron on a mysterious 3D project.

Eilish talked about the piece Saturday during a show in Manchester, England, where Cameron was in the audience.

Cameron is known for helming the films The Terminator, Titanic and Avatar.

"So, you may have noticed there's more cameras than usual up here," Eilish told the crowd.

"Basically, I can't say much about it, but what I can say is I'm working on something very, very special with somebody named James Cameron, and it's going to be in 3D."

Eilish -- a Grammy and Oscar-winning artist -- did not explain what the finished product would look like or where it would end up.

