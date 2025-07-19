July 19 (UPI) -- Nicole Kidman posted on Instagram video of her and co-star Sandra Bullock hugging on the set of their supernatural comedy, Practical Magic 2.

"The witches are back. Owens sisters' first day on set! #PracticalMagic," Kidman captioned the clip.

Helmed by Susanne Bier, the film is set for theatrical release on Sept. 18, 2026.

It is a sequel to 1998's Practical Magic, which follows witch sisters, Sally and Gillian, as they try to figure out how to stop a curse that kills the men they love.

The original blockbuster was directed by Griffin Dunne and was based on Alice Hoffman's book of the same name.

The cast of the sequel will also include Stockard Channing, Dianne Wiest, Joey King, Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, Xolo Mariduena and Solly McLeod.