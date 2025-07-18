Trending
July 18, 2025 / 4:01 PM

'Phoenician Scheme' to stream July 25 on Peacock

By Jessica Inman
Left to right, "The Phoenician Scheme" stars Benicio Del Toro, Mia Threapleton, Michael Cera and director Wes Anderson attend the photo call for the film at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, in May. The film will stream on Peacock on July 25. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
1 of 5 | Left to right, "The Phoenician Scheme" stars Benicio Del Toro, Mia Threapleton, Michael Cera and director Wes Anderson attend the photo call for the film at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, in May. The film will stream on Peacock on July 25. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- Wes Anderson's The Phoenician Scheme begins streaming on Peacock July 25.

The film stars Benicio del Toro as the "ruthless, unscrupulous" businessman Anatole Zsa-zsa Korda who has just survived yet another assassination attempt.

He recruits his estranged daughter, a nun (Mia Threapleton), to inherit his fortune and business.

Threapleton previously said she devoted some three months to learning about Catholicism to prepare for the role, saying she got her "claws deep" into the material.

"With personal tutor Bjorn (Michael Cera) in tow, the trio set off on a globetrotting adventure to achieve Korda's epic mission," an official synopsis reads.

The feature also stars Riz Ahmed, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Mathieu Amalric, Richard Ayoade, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Rupert Friend and Hope Davis.

The Phoenician Scheme arrived in theaters May 30, marking Anderson's first film since the 2023 movie Asteroid City.

