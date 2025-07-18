Trending
Fernanda Torres, Mohammad Rasoulof join Venice Film Festival jury

By Ben Hooper
Fernanda Torres will serve on the competition jury at this year's Venice International Film Festival. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Fernanda Torres will serve on the competition jury at this year's Venice International Film Festival. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- The 82nd Venice Film Festival announced new additions to this year's competition jury, including Fernanda Torres and Mohammad Rasoulof.

The festival announced Brazilian actress Torres and Iranian director Rasoulof will be joined by French director and screenwriter Stéphane Brizé, Italian director and screenwriter Maura Delpero, Romanian director Cristian Mungiu and Chinese actress Zhao Tao.

Director Alexander Payne was previously announced as the president of this year's jury, which will select the winner of the Golden Lion for best film.

The panel will also choose the winners of the Silver Lion Grand Jury prize, Silver Lion for best director, the Coppa Volpi awards for best actor and best actress, the best screenplay award, a special jury prize and the Marcello Mastroianni Award for best young actor or actress.

The 82nd Venice Film Festival will open Aug. 27 and run through Sept. 6.

