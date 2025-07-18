Romero's 'Day of the Dead' coming to 4K with newly discovered elements

July 18 (UPI) -- Scream Factory, a division of Shout! Studios and Radial entertainment, announced Friday it is planning a 4K UHD release of Day of the Dead. Saturday is the film's official 40th anniversary.

Scream Factory's press release confirms they have found original film elements from the 1985 zombie film. The 4K UHD will be released sometime this year to honor the film's 40th anniversary year.

Day of the Dead is the third in George Romero's zombie trilogy, beginning with Night of the Living Dead and its follow-up Dawn of the Dead. Romero returned to the genre with Land of the Dead, Diary of the Dead and Survival of the Dead before he died in 2017.

In Day of the Dead, survivors of the zombie apocalypse live in a military bunker, performing experiments on the re-animated dead. One experiment, nicknamed Bub (Sherman Howard), learns to talk but still eats people.

Lori Cardille, Terry Alexander, Joseph Pilato, Jarlath Conroy, Anthony Dileo Jr., Richard Liberty, Gary Howard Klar, Ralph Marrero, John Amplas, Philkip G. Kellams and Taso N. Stavrakis also star.

Greg Nicotero was a makeup assistant to Tom Savini and actor in the film. Nicotero founded the KNB special effects company with Robert Kurtzman and Howard Berger, and does zombie makeup for and executive produces The Walking Dead.

Shout! Producer and Manager of Video Production Jeff Roland credited Jessica Ronderos and Chad Wiley of Deluxe, Duplitech's Steve Johnson, Ashley Franks-McGill and Jeffrey Flam, Lionsgate's Diane Levine and Fotokem's Debbie Zamislka with help finding the elements.