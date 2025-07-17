Scarlett Johansson-directed 'Eleanor the Great' opens Sept. 26

July 17 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures Classics has announced a Sept. 26 release date for Eleanor the Great. It is the first feature film directed by Scarlett Johansson.

Johansson previously directed a short and an American Express commercial. Eleanor stars June Squibb as the title character.

Eleanor Morgenstein is a 94-year-old woman who tells a tall tale. While speaking with UPI about her film Thelma, Squibb said Eleanor claims to have been in the Holocaust.

The film was previously called Eleanor, Invisible. It also stars Erin Kellyman, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Jessica Hecht. Tory Kamen wrote the film.

The movie played at this year's Cannes Film Festival Un Certain Regard sidebar. Sony Pictures Classics and TriStar are partnering on it for the first time.

Johansson also produced with Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn. Additional production companies include Pinky Promise, Trudie Styler and Celine Rattray's Maven Screen Media, Justin Baldoni, Steve Sarowitz, Jamey Heath and Andrew Calof's Wayfarer Studios, Content Engineers and MacPac.

Johanson is currently in theaters in Jurassic World Rebirth.

