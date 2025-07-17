Trending
Movies
July 17, 2025 / 2:13 PM

Scarlett Johansson-directed 'Eleanor the Great' opens Sept. 26

By Fred Topel
Share with X
Scarlett Johansson, seen at the "Jurassic World Rebirth" premiere in June in New York City, directed "Eleanor the Great." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 6 | Scarlett Johansson, seen at the "Jurassic World Rebirth" premiere in June in New York City, directed "Eleanor the Great." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures Classics has announced a Sept. 26 release date for Eleanor the Great. It is the first feature film directed by Scarlett Johansson.

Johansson previously directed a short and an American Express commercial. Eleanor stars June Squibb as the title character.

Eleanor Morgenstein is a 94-year-old woman who tells a tall tale. While speaking with UPI about her film Thelma, Squibb said Eleanor claims to have been in the Holocaust.

The film was previously called Eleanor, Invisible. It also stars Erin Kellyman, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Jessica Hecht. Tory Kamen wrote the film.

The movie played at this year's Cannes Film Festival Un Certain Regard sidebar. Sony Pictures Classics and TriStar are partnering on it for the first time.

Johansson also produced with Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn. Additional production companies include Pinky Promise, Trudie Styler and Celine Rattray's Maven Screen Media, Justin Baldoni, Steve Sarowitz, Jamey Heath and Andrew Calof's Wayfarer Studios, Content Engineers and MacPac.

Johanson is currently in theaters in Jurassic World Rebirth.

Scarlett Johansson, Jodie Foster bring new films to Cannes

Director Scarlett Johansson attends the photo call for her film "Eleanor the Great" at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival in France on May 21, 2025. Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Jeff Bridges joins Jared Leto in 'Tron: Ares' trailer
Movies // 55 minutes ago
Jeff Bridges joins Jared Leto in 'Tron: Ares' trailer
July 17 (UPI) -- Disney is previewing a new film in the "Tron" universe, "Tron: Ares," starring Jared Leto and Jeff Bridges. Disney released trailer for the film Thursday.
'Mortal Kombat II' trailer: Karl Urban's Johnny Cage joins the fight
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Mortal Kombat II' trailer: Karl Urban's Johnny Cage joins the fight
July 17 (UPI) -- Karl Urban stars as Johnny Cage, who must compete in a tournament to the death, in a trailer for "Mortal Kombat II." The video game adaptation opens in October.
Rachel Brosnahan's 'travel curse' nearly cost her 'Superman' audition
Movies // 4 hours ago
Rachel Brosnahan's 'travel curse' nearly cost her 'Superman' audition
July 17 (UPI) -- "Superman" actress Rachel Brosnahan detailed on "Tonight" the "travel curse" that nearly caused her to miss her audition to portray the iconic Lois Lane.
Lily James explores an actor's loneliness in 'Finally Dawn'
Movies // 9 hours ago
Lily James explores an actor's loneliness in 'Finally Dawn'
LOS ANGELES, July 17 (UPI) -- Lily James spoke to UPI about playing a 1950s movie star in new drama "Finally Dawn," in theaters Friday, and relating to her character's loneliness.
Daniel Radcliffe 'Merrily We Roll Along' production coming to theaters
Movies // 20 hours ago
Daniel Radcliffe 'Merrily We Roll Along' production coming to theaters
July 16 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures Classics announced Wednesday that it will release a filmed version of the Tony Award-winning "Merrily We Roll Along" production Dec. 5.
'Hoppers' trailer introduces new Pixar sci-fi film
Movies // 23 hours ago
'Hoppers' trailer introduces new Pixar sci-fi film
July 16 (UPI) -- Pixar shared a trailer for the animated sci-fi film "Hoppers," which follows what happens when a new technology allows humans to communicate with animals.
'Knives Out,' 'Lost Bus,' 'Rental Family' to premiere at TIFF
Movies // 1 day ago
'Knives Out,' 'Lost Bus,' 'Rental Family' to premiere at TIFF
July 16 (UPI) -- The Toronto International Film Festival announced it will host the world premieres of films including "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery" and "Lost Bus."
'After the Hunt' trailer: Julia Roberts stars in #MeToo thriller
Movies // 1 day ago
'After the Hunt' trailer: Julia Roberts stars in #MeToo thriller
July 16 (UPI) -- Amazon MGM Studios is teasing its #MeToo thriller "After the Hunt," directed by Luca Guadagnino and starring Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri and Andrew Garfield.
Movie review: 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' fumbles horror, legacy
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' fumbles horror, legacy
LOS ANGELES, July 16 (UPI) -- "I Know What You Did Last Summer," in theaters Friday, is neither a good horror movie nor a good legacy sequel, even with original stars Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr.
'Legend of Zelda' live-action film casts its Link, Zelda
Movies // 1 day ago
'Legend of Zelda' live-action film casts its Link, Zelda
July 16 (UPI) -- Nintendo head Shigeru Miyamoto announced Bo Bragason and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth will play Zelda and Link in "The Legend of Zelda" live-action adaptation.

Trending Stories

Jeremy Renner recalls hallucinating Jamie Foxx while recovering
Jeremy Renner recalls hallucinating Jamie Foxx while recovering
Hawley cast Olyphant in 'Alien: Earth' to make up for 'Fargo' role
Hawley cast Olyphant in 'Alien: Earth' to make up for 'Fargo' role
'Knives Out,' 'Lost Bus,' 'Rental Family' to premiere at TIFF
'Knives Out,' 'Lost Bus,' 'Rental Family' to premiere at TIFF
Famous birthdays for July 17: Carey Hart, Alex Winter
Famous birthdays for July 17: Carey Hart, Alex Winter
'Drag Race Philippines' unveils 'Slaysian Royale' Season 1 cast
'Drag Race Philippines' unveils 'Slaysian Royale' Season 1 cast

Follow Us