July 17, 2025 / 1:40 PM

Jeff Bridges joins Jared Leto in 'Tron: Ares' trailer

By Jessica Inman
Jared Leto arrives for the Golden Globe Awards in 2024. He stars with Jeff Bridges in "Tron: Ares" -- in theaters on Oct. 10. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Jared Leto arrives for the Golden Globe Awards in 2024. He stars with Jeff Bridges in "Tron: Ares" -- in theaters on Oct. 10. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

July 17 (UPI) -- Disney is previewing a new film in the Tron universe, which arrives in theaters Oct. 10.

The trailer for Tron: Ares, released Thursday, features Requiem for a Dream's Jared Leto and The Big Lebowki's Jeff Bridges.

Leto portrays "a highly sophisticated Porgram, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings," an official synopsis states.

Evan Peters' character introduces Ares as the preview opens.

"Since time began, man has gazed at the stars and he has wondered, 'Am I alone?' So much talk of A.I. and big tech today. Virtual worlds, what are they going to look like, when will we get there? Well folks, we're not going there. They are coming here. I would like you to meet Ares, the ultimate soldier. He's biblically strong, lightning fast, and supremely intelligent," he says.

Bridges, who also starred in Tron: Legacy, the 2010 sequel to the 1982 feature Tron, appears as the teaser continues.

"A malfunctioning program who wants to live," he says. "Why is that?"

Joachim Ronning directs.

The film also stars Greta Lee, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan and Gillian Anderson.

