July 17, 2025 / 2:44 PM

Bob Odenkirk kept training since 'Nobody' for bigger sequel

By Fred Topel
Bob Odenkirk, seen at the 2025 Tony Awards in New York City, returns in "Nobody 2." File Photo by Angelina Katsanis/UPI
1 of 5 | Bob Odenkirk, seen at the 2025 Tony Awards in New York City, returns in "Nobody 2." File Photo by Angelina Katsanis/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures released a behind-the-scenes look at Nobody 2 on Thursday. The film opens Aug. 15 in theaters.

In the featurette, star Bob Odenkirk tells viewers he continued training after he wrapped the first Nobody, which opened in 2021. For that film, he trained two years with Daniel Bernhardt and the 87eleven Action Design team.

On the set of Nobody 2, Odenkirk is seen offering to do extra takes and lifting weights on the set claiming, "Come on, that's not hard." Bernhardt confirmed that Odenkirk was ready for more in the sequel.

"Bob was already on a whole different level," Bernhardt said. "It's a whole different game now."

Producer David Leitch, who co-created the John Wick franchise and has directed Atomic Blonde, The Fall Guy and more, said Nobody 2 took advantage of Odenkirk's new skills.

"When you get an actor that does that and immerses themselves, it allows you to create action that you couldn't create for some other actor who doesn't have the discipline," Leitch said. "We can amp up the level in this film."

Odenkirk returns as Hutch, a retired assassin who takes his family on vacation and stumbles upon another criminal operation. He fights bad guys on a boat, in an arcade and an elevator, among other action settings.

