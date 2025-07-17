Trending
July 17, 2025 / 12:54 PM

'Mortal Kombat II' trailer: Karl Urban's Johnny Cage joins the fight

By Wade Sheridan
Karl Urban stars in the new trailer for "Mortal Kombat II." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
July 17 (UPI) -- Karl Urban stars as Johnny Cage, an actor who must compete in a tournament to the death, in the newest trailer for Mortal Kombat II.

The clip, released on Thursday, follows Cage as he is recruited by Lord Raiden (Tadanobu Asano) to join Earth's champions in defeating the evil Shao Kahn (Martyn Ford).

Cage, as seen in the best-selling Mortal Kombat video game series, is a Hollywood star down on his luck when he gets the chance to help save earth using his legitimate martial arts skills.

"Not the face," Cage says as he begins a fight with Baraka (CJ Bloomfield).

Mortal Kombat II, the sequel to 2021's Mortal Kombat, also stars Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han, Adeline Rudolph as Kitana, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Tati Gabrielle as Jade, Damon Herriman as Quan Chi, Josh Lawson as Kano, Chin Han as Shang Tsung and Ludi Lin as Liu Kang.

Simon McQuoid returns to direct. The Mortal Kombat films are inspired by the popular fighting game series that first began in 1992. The latest video game in the series was a reboot released in 2023, titled Mortal Kombat 1.

