'Knives Out,' 'Lost Bus,' 'Rental Family' to premiere at TIFF

By Ben Hooper
"Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery," starring Daniel Craig, will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
July 16 (UPI) -- The Toronto International Film Festival has announced it will host the world premieres of films including Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, Rental Family and The Lost Bus.

TIFF, which will hold its 50th festival Sept. 4 to 14, announced 11 additions to its Official Selections in the Gala and Special Presentations programs.

The new announcements include the world premieres of director Rian Johnson's Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, Clement Virgo's Steal Away, Hikari's Rental Family, Paul Greengrass' The Lost Bus, Agnieszka Holland's Franz, Derek Cianfrance's Roofman and Nicholas Hytner's The Choral.

TIFF also announced it will host the North American premieres of Peter Ho-Sun Chan's She Has No Name, Rebecca Zlotowski's A Private Life and Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, as well as the Canadian premiere of Chloé Zhao's Hamnet.

"Since its inception, TIFF has championed global cinema that opens our eyes and brings us together," Anita Lee, TIFF's chief programming officer, said in the announcement. "We are delighted to share 11 more titles from our Gala and Special Presentations programs that showcase the remarkable originality and excellence of today's most exciting and acclaimed directors. These films reflect a sweeping range of voices and styles that embodies the spirit of TIFF and our commitment to a public audience."

The festival previously announced it will open with the world premiere of the documentary John Candy: I Like Me.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, the third installment in Johnson's murder mystery series starring Daniel Craig, is also scheduled to open the 69th annual BFI London Film Festival Oct. 8.

