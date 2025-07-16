Trending
Movies
July 16, 2025 / 5:00 AM

'Lamb Chop' doc highlights Shari Lewis feminism, glass ceiling

By Fred Topel
Share with X
Shari Lewis and Lamb Chop are the subject of "Shari &amp Lamb Chop," in theaters Friday. Photo courtesy of Kino Lorber
1 of 5 | Shari Lewis and Lamb Chop are the subject of "Shari & Lamb Chop," in theaters Friday. Photo courtesy of Kino Lorber

LOS ANGELES, July 16 (UPI) -- The documentary Shari & Lamb Chop, in theaters Friday, tells the story of ventriloquist Shari Lewis and her most famous character, the puppet Lamb Chop.

Her daughter, Mallory Lewis, who has performed as Lamb Chop and other characters since her mother's death in 1998, appreciates filmmaker Lisa D'Apolito showing the woman behind the characters.

When Shari first got into ventriloquism, she was shut out by the male-dominated industry. In a recent Zoom interview with UPI, Mallory said women remain the minority in ventriloquism, even decades after Shari.

"There's always been a glass ceiling for women and there continues to be one," Mallory said. "Nina Conti is one of my favorites but she's a comic as well."

Shari and Lamb Chop also raised awareness for political issues that remain relevant today. A black and white clip from 1953 shows Lamb Chop asking Shari why there hasn't been a female president.

"It is telling that in 1953 Lamb Chop said, 'Why isn't there a woman president? 32 men have been president and they've done it all wrong,'" Mallory said.

Shari performed live television shows with Lamb Chop and other characters like Charlie Horse, Hush Puppy and Wing Ding. Mallory said her mother's strength was distinguishing each of her characters.

"You never felt that it was Mom putting on an affect," Mallory said. "Lamb Chop would not say the same thing Charlie would say. Lamb Chop would be horrified at injustice and Charlie Horse would be rooting for the bad guy. Hush Puppy would just want everyone to stop fighting. Then Mom would come in and explain the ethical issues and suggest a moral outcome."

The documentary shows how live children's shows like Shari's got pushed off the air by animated series. The animated shows were designed to advertise the toys that inspired the series.

Shari and Lamb Chop even testified before Congress in 1993 to advocate for moral children's television.

"Mom, of course, sold Lamb Chop toys but the show was not about the toys," Mallory said. "The show was moral stories. They learned be nice, be inclusive, don't be mean. I don't know why those are now radical concepts."

Lamb Chop did work blue in a Las Vegas act Shari performed. Shari & Lamp Chop includes clips of that show.

"People have a very narrow image of Mom as a nice little lady who played with puppets," Mallory said. "Mom did not have a dark side, but she was a feminist. She was an activist. She was a businesswoman back when women weren't businesswomen. She was a wife. She was a mother. She was actually a fully formed human being."

Shari also had many other endeavors that did not make it into Shari & Lamb Chop, such as her appearances on Hollywood Squares, or the Season 3 Star Trek episode she wrote with her second husband, Jeremy Tarcher.

"Mom created this place called Memory Alpha which was the repository of all the knowledge in the universe," Mallory said. "They still use Memory Alpha as the Wikipedia name [for Star Trek]."

In the documentary, Shari says she found herself in Lamb Chop. Mallory has a similar relationship with Lamb Chop, with one difference.

"Mom was Lamb Chop's mom," Mallory said. "I am Lamb Chop's sister so we have a different relationship. She has a great deal less respect for me than she did for Shari but we are besties."

Mallory said she is still using the same Lamb Chop puppet Shari used.

"I never did the puppets until Mom died," Mallory said. "Mom was a major part of my world but the rest of that was Lamb Chop. I couldn't let it all go away. I put her on, I never had to learn how to not move my lips. I never had to learn her voice. She just continued."

She even gives Lamb Chop a voice in interviews, as Lamb Chop weighed in on life after Shari.

"I miss Shari every day but I'm so grateful that Mallory is here because she's my sister and my bestie," Lamb Chop said.

Mallory, her husband, Lamb Chop and the gang moved to Portugal this year. They perform at political rallies and charity events, often held at the Cascais Jazz Club.

"I am a firm believer in the power of Lamb Chop to raise money," Mallory said. "We have raised millions of dollars over the years together, she and I. So we are hosting charity events regularly in Cascais and the expats have been very kind and generous."

Lamb Chop and Mallory also appear daily on TikTok and respond to fans. Charlie Horse has even made appearances by request.

"TikTok is where the artists are," Mallory said. "You can just ignore all the ads to buy stuff. Just keep scrolling."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Eminem faces his fans in teaser for documentary 'Stans'
Movies // 12 hours ago
Eminem faces his fans in teaser for documentary 'Stans'
July 15 (UPI) -- Rapper Eminem faces his own superfans in the teaser trailer for documentary "Stans," an examination of his career set to briefly release in theaters in August.
'Map That Leads to You' trailer: KJ Apa, Madelyn Cline star in rom-com
Movies // 15 hours ago
'Map That Leads to You' trailer: KJ Apa, Madelyn Cline star in rom-com
July 15 (UPI) -- "Outer Banks" actress Madelyn Cline and "Riverdale" actor KJ Apa star in "The Map That Leads to You," a romantic comedy arriving on Prime Video Aug. 20.
David Corenswet snuck into Philadelphia screening of 'Superman'
Movies // 16 hours ago
David Corenswet snuck into Philadelphia screening of 'Superman'
July 15 (UPI) -- "Superman" star David Corenswet said he snuck into an IMAX screening of his hit film in Philadelphia. The showing was only his second time seeing the movie.
'How to Train Your Dragon,' 'M3gan 2.0' on VOD Tuesday
Movies // 1 day ago
'How to Train Your Dragon,' 'M3gan 2.0' on VOD Tuesday
July 14 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures Home Entertainment announced Monday that both the live-action "How to Train Your Dragon" and "M3gan 2.0" will be available digitally Tuesday.
'Sunset Boulevard' to return to theaters in August for 75th anniversary
Movies // 1 day ago
'Sunset Boulevard' to return to theaters in August for 75th anniversary
July 14 (UPI) -- Paramount announced "Sunset Boulevard" 75th anniversary plans on Monday, including a theatrical re-release in August.
Sundance announces Robert Redford tribute at final Park City fest
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance announces Robert Redford tribute at final Park City fest
July 14 (UPI) -- The Sundance Film Festival announced Monday that the 2026 festival will include a tribute to founder Robert Redford and films that have screened in the fest's four decades.
Rihanna brings sons RZA, Riot to 'Smurfs' premiere
Movies // 1 day ago
Rihanna brings sons RZA, Riot to 'Smurfs' premiere
July 14 (UPI) -- Singer and beauty entrepreneur Rihanna brought her kids, sons RZA and Riot, to the premiere of her film "Smurfs" on Sunday.
'Superman' tops box office with $122M
Movies // 2 days ago
'Superman' tops box office with $122M
July 13 (UPI) -- "Superman" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $122 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com reported Sunday.
Embeth Davidtz says Spielberg, Altman influenced her directorial debut
Movies // 5 days ago
Embeth Davidtz says Spielberg, Altman influenced her directorial debut
LOS ANGELES, July 11 (UPI) -- Embeth Davidtz told UPI her memories from working with Steven Spielberg and Robert Altman influenced her own directorial debut, "Don't Let's Go to the Dogs Tonight," in theaters Friday.
'Red Sonja' fights warriors, minotaur in new trailer
Movies // 5 days ago
'Red Sonja' fights warriors, minotaur in new trailer
July 10 (UPI) -- Samuel Goldwyn Films released a trailer for "Red Sonja" on Thursday. The film, starring Matilda Lutz as the Marvel Comics/Dynamite character, opens in theaters Aug. 15.

Trending Stories

Tea Leoni, Tim Daly marry at intimate wedding
Tea Leoni, Tim Daly marry at intimate wedding
WWE 'Raw': Roman Reigns returns, CM Punk earns title shot
WWE 'Raw': Roman Reigns returns, CM Punk earns title shot
HBO's 'Harry Potter' series enters production in England
HBO's 'Harry Potter' series enters production in England
Miley Cyrus won't tour 'Something Beautiful,' cites 'mental wellness'
Miley Cyrus won't tour 'Something Beautiful,' cites 'mental wellness'
Lewis Capaldi performs, talks Glastonbury return on 'Tonight'
Lewis Capaldi performs, talks Glastonbury return on 'Tonight'

Follow Us