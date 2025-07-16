Trending
'Hoppers' trailer introduces new Pixar sci-fi film

By Jessica Inman
Pixar is teasing "Hoppers" ahead of the film's March release. Photo courtesy of Pixar
July 16 (UPI) -- Pixar is teasing the animated sci-fi film Hoppers, which arrives in theaters March 6.

The trailer released Wednesday introduces viewers to Mabel, (May December's Piper Curda) who learns about a strange new technology "like Avatar" that allows her to transfer her consciousness into an animal robot.

Her conversations with other creatures shows "mysteries within the animal world that are beyond anything she could have imagined," according to an official synopsis.

The voice cast also includes Bobby Moynihan and Jon Hamm, and the film is directed by Daniel Chong.

