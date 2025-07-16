Trending
Movies
July 16, 2025 / 11:48 AM

'Legend of Zelda' live-action film casts its Link, Zelda

By Wade Sheridan
Share with X
Nintendo head Shigeru Miyamoto attends the premiere of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" in Los Angeles in 2023. Miyamoto has announced casting for Link and Zelda in the live-action "Legend of Zelda" movie. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Nintendo head Shigeru Miyamoto attends the premiere of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" in Los Angeles in 2023. Miyamoto has announced casting for Link and Zelda in the live-action "Legend of Zelda" movie. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- Nintendo head Shigeru Miyamoto announced Wednesday that Bo Bragason and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth have been cast in the upcoming live-action adaptation of The Legend of Zelda.

Bragason will play Princess Zelda, while Ainsworth will portray brave hero Link in the film from Sony Pictures and Nintendo.

"This is Miyamoto. I am pleased to announced that for the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda, Zelda will be played by Bo Bragason-san and Link by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth-san. I am very much looking forward to seeing both of them on the big screen," Miyamoto said on X.

Bragason is best known for starring in Three Girls, The Jetty and Renegade Nell, while Ainsworth has appeared in The Haunting of Bly Manor and Flora & Ulysses.

Wes Ball (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes) is serving as director, with Miyamoto and Avi Arad producing.

The Legend of Zelda is set to hit theaters on May 27, 2027. The project was originally slated for March 26, 2027.

Miyamoto, also a famed video game creator, is behind the original Legend of the Zelda video game from 1986. The series mainly focuses on Link and Princess Zelda as they save the kingdom of Hyrule from the evil Ganondorf.

The Legend of Zelda film follows Nintendo's release of the animated Super Mario Bros. Movie, which grossed $1.3 billion worldwide.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Movie review: 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' fumbles horror, legacy
Movies // 53 minutes ago
Movie review: 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' fumbles horror, legacy
LOS ANGELES, July 16 (UPI) -- "I Know What You Did Last Summer," in theaters Friday, is neither a good horror movie nor a good legacy sequel, even with original stars Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr.
Julie Bowen teases additional 'Happy Gilmore 2' cameos: 'It's bananas'
Movies // 3 hours ago
Julie Bowen teases additional 'Happy Gilmore 2' cameos: 'It's bananas'
July 16 (UPI) -- "Modern Family" actress Julie Bowen hinted at unannounced celebrity cameos in the "Happy Gilmore" sequel when she stopped by "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Tuesday.
'Lamb Chop' doc highlights Shari Lewis feminism, glass ceiling
Movies // 7 hours ago
'Lamb Chop' doc highlights Shari Lewis feminism, glass ceiling
LOS ANGELES, July 16 (UPI) -- The documentary "Shari & Lamb Chop," in theaters Friday, details the career of ventriloquist Shari Lewis. Her daughter, Mallory Lewis, spoke to UPI about her mother's pioneering efforts in children's entertainment.
Eminem faces his fans in teaser for documentary 'Stans'
Movies // 20 hours ago
Eminem faces his fans in teaser for documentary 'Stans'
July 15 (UPI) -- Rapper Eminem faces his own superfans in the teaser trailer for documentary "Stans," an examination of his career set to briefly release in theaters in August.
'Map That Leads to You' trailer: KJ Apa, Madelyn Cline star in rom-com
Movies // 23 hours ago
'Map That Leads to You' trailer: KJ Apa, Madelyn Cline star in rom-com
July 15 (UPI) -- "Outer Banks" actress Madelyn Cline and "Riverdale" actor KJ Apa star in "The Map That Leads to You," a romantic comedy arriving on Prime Video Aug. 20.
David Corenswet snuck into Philadelphia screening of 'Superman'
Movies // 1 day ago
David Corenswet snuck into Philadelphia screening of 'Superman'
July 15 (UPI) -- "Superman" star David Corenswet said he snuck into an IMAX screening of his hit film in Philadelphia. The showing was only his second time seeing the movie.
'How to Train Your Dragon,' 'M3gan 2.0' on VOD Tuesday
Movies // 1 day ago
'How to Train Your Dragon,' 'M3gan 2.0' on VOD Tuesday
July 14 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures Home Entertainment announced Monday that both the live-action "How to Train Your Dragon" and "M3gan 2.0" will be available digitally Tuesday.
'Sunset Boulevard' to return to theaters in August for 75th anniversary
Movies // 1 day ago
'Sunset Boulevard' to return to theaters in August for 75th anniversary
July 14 (UPI) -- Paramount announced "Sunset Boulevard" 75th anniversary plans on Monday, including a theatrical re-release in August.
Sundance announces Robert Redford tribute at final Park City fest
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance announces Robert Redford tribute at final Park City fest
July 14 (UPI) -- The Sundance Film Festival announced Monday that the 2026 festival will include a tribute to founder Robert Redford and films that have screened in the fest's four decades.
Rihanna brings sons RZA, Riot to 'Smurfs' premiere
Movies // 2 days ago
Rihanna brings sons RZA, Riot to 'Smurfs' premiere
July 14 (UPI) -- Singer and beauty entrepreneur Rihanna brought her kids, sons RZA and Riot, to the premiere of her film "Smurfs" on Sunday.

Trending Stories

WWE 'Raw': Roman Reigns returns, CM Punk earns title shot
WWE 'Raw': Roman Reigns returns, CM Punk earns title shot
HBO's 'Harry Potter' series enters production in England
HBO's 'Harry Potter' series enters production in England
Miley Cyrus won't tour 'Something Beautiful,' cites 'mental wellness'
Miley Cyrus won't tour 'Something Beautiful,' cites 'mental wellness'
Tea Leoni, Tim Daly marry at intimate wedding
Tea Leoni, Tim Daly marry at intimate wedding
Famous birthdays for July 13: Patrick Stewart, Harrison Ford
Famous birthdays for July 13: Patrick Stewart, Harrison Ford

Follow Us