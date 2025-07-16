Trending
Julie Bowen teases additional 'Happy Gilmore 2' cameos: 'It's bananas'

By Jessica Inman
Julie Bowen attends the Baby2Baby annual gala at the Pacific Design Center in November. She stars in the "Happy Gilmore" sequel. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Julie Bowen attends the Baby2Baby annual gala at the Pacific Design Center in November. She stars in the "Happy Gilmore" sequel. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- Julie Bowen says fans can expect more celebrity cameos in Happy Gilmore 2.

The former Modern Family actress, 55, discussed the upcoming film with guest host Chris Distefano on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday.

Bowen played Virginia Venit, the golf tour PR director and Happy's love interest, in the original 1996 movie and will reprise the role in the sequel.

"My kid calls me from school one day and said... 'Mom, they're doing a sequel and you're not in it," she told Distefano.

Her son said Sydney Sweeney had replaced her, but the intel was incorrect.

Bowen teased "135 different cast members" in the sequel, adding that the cameos that have been announced are only a small portion of the celebrity appearances in the film.

"No, it's bananas," she said. "So, literally, I can say almost nothing."

Singer and rapper Bad Bunny, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and PGA Tour players John Daly, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris are confirmed for the film.

Other returning cast members from the original include Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller and Christopher McDonald.

The sequel, which streams on Netflix beginning July 25, also stars Paige Spiranac, Conor Sherry, Ethan Cutowsky, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Philip Fine Schneider, Blake Clark and Sandler's daughters Sadie and Sunny.

