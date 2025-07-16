Daniel Radcliffe 'Merrily We Roll Along' production coming to theaters

July 16 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures Classics announced Wednesday that it is bringing a filmed performance of Merrily We Roll Along to theaters. Fathom Entertainment will release the production December 5.

This performance stars Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez. Maria Friedman directed the 2023-24 production.

Originally staged in 1981, the Stephen Sondheim musical follows the 30 year friendships between Franklin Shepard and his friends Charley Kringas and Mary Flynn. Sondheim and George Furth adapted the George S. Kauffman and Moss Hart play.

The Broadway production had its last performance July 7. Groff played Shepard, Radfcliffe, Kringas and Mendez, Flynn. Krystal Joy Brown, Katie Rose Clarke and Reg Rogers also starred.

The show won four Tonys for Radcliffe, Groff, Best Revival of a Musical and Best Orchestration.

The filmed version is expected to play in the U.S., Australia, Canada, New Zealand, U.K. and additional territories.

Fathom previously released Broadway productions of Waitress: The Musical and Kinky Boots along with National Theatre Live performances.

Richard Linklater is directing a film adaptation of Merrily, We Roll Along, to be filmed over 20 years like his Boyhood filmed over 12 years.