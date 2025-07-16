Trending
July 16, 2025 / 1:52 PM

'After the Hunt' trailer: Julia Roberts stars in #MeToo thriller

By Jessica Inman
Actress Julia Roberts attends the "Leave the World Behind" film premiere at the Paris Theater in New York City in 2023. She stars in the upcoming thriller "After the Hunt." File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
July 16 (UPI) -- Amazon MGM Studios is teasing its upcoming #MeToo thriller After the Hunt, starring Julia Roberts.

The trailer released Wednesday features Roberts as Alma, an acclaimed college professor seemingly at the pinnacle of her career.

When her student Maggie (Ayo Edebiri) doesn't show up to class and claims Alma's colleague Hank (Andrew Garfield) "crossed the line," Alma "finds herself at a personal and professional crossroads."

While Maggie insists Hank sexually assaulted her, Hank asserts that she'd been plagiarizing.

Alma is caught in the middle and a "dark secret from her own past threatens to come into the light," an official synopsis reads.

Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name, Challengers) directs from a script by Nora Garrett.

Michael Stulbarg and Chloe Sevigny also star in the film, which arrives in theaters Oct. 17.

