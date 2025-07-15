July 15 (UPI) -- Superman star David Corenswet says he snuck into an IMAX screening of his hit film in Philadelphia.

The actor, 32, discussed his decision to do so when he stopped by The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Monday.

Corenswet said he felt self-conscious when he viewed the film for the first time at its premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

"So I snuck into the back of an IMAX screening... outside of Philly with a couple of friends," he said.

He added that by the end of the film, the audience felt like family because of their reactions to his character.

Corenswet then explained why he didn't watch the movie until its Los Angeles premiere.

"Usually, I watch a movie early if I'm nervous," he told Fallon. "I want to get my self-conscious viewing out of the way, early. But when I started seeing the trailers, I kind of got the feeling of what it might be to watch the movie as an audience member, and there was this uplifting energy and this feeling of inspiration. It feels like the movies that I grew up watching that I loved. So I wanted to preserve the experience."

The film grossed some $122 million over the weekend, becoming the No. 1 feature in North America.

David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan attend 'Superman' premiere